Discussion highlights Michigan's leadership in clean and how local efforts align with President Biden's Invest in America agenda.

First Student, the trusted school transportation provider to millions of families, joined White House Council of Economic Advisors Member and Chief Economist for the President's Invest in America Cabinet, Dr. Heather Boushey and Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee, for an event today to showcase the upcoming deployment of the district's first electric school buses (ESBs).

The event included a roundtable discussion at Beecher High School focused on the future of ESBs. The roundtable also included participation from Beecher School District leadership, students, representatives from IC Bus, and First Student leadership.

Boushey highlighted how President Biden's Investing in America agenda, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is enabling the transition to electric school buses across the country. She noted the economic, physical, and climate benefits of this transition for communities in Michigan and beyond.

The discussion also included First Student's involvement in helping local school districts secure federal funding for electric school buses. The company played a central role in securing a $1,525,000 grant from the EPA's Clean School Bus Program (Round 1) for the Beecher Community School District, enabling the purchase of three ESBs, a first for the district.

The event also featured a ride-along in an electric school bus. Attendees included Boushey, Kildee, First Student Head of Electrification Kevin Matthews, Beecher Community School District Superintendent Richard Klee, Beecher Community School District Board of Education President Marvin Smoot, Beecher High School Principal Lance Sumpter, and a representative from IC Bus.

"First Student is leading the charge in electrifying America's school buses because they are better for students, schools, communities and the environment as a whole," said Kevin Matthews, head of electrification at First Student. "Investments like this one from the EPA are critical to making it possible for schools to upgrade their buses. We are proud to be partners with the Beecher Community School District and thank the White House and the EPA for making this transformation possible."

"Thanks to the efforts of the President and visionary leaders like First Student, electric buses and other clean energy technologies are popping up around the country ," said Dr. Heather Boushey, White House Council of Economic Advisors Member and Chief Economist for President Biden's Invest in America Cabinet. "President Biden knows that investing in America's schoolchildren is critical for family well-being and it's critical for our economy. At Beecher High School and beyond, the President will continue to build an economy from the middle-out and the bottom-up."

"I was proud to support the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help secure federal funding for newer, cleaner and more energy-efficient buses in local school districts like Beecher,"

said Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-08).

"By replacing older, aging buses, President Biden and Vice President Harris are showing that we can create good-paying jobs while reducing pollution for our children and communities."

"These three electric school buses will be a game changer for our students, our families and the air all of us breathe. We thank the White House, EPA and First Student for helping make this moment possible," said Beecher Superintendent, Dr. Richard Klee. "We are so proud of our school, our students and the families in this community and all of us will benefit from electrifying our buses."

"EQT is proud to celebrate the introduction of the district's first electric school buses, including three new buses serving the Beecher Community School District, led by portfolio company First Student," said Crosby Cook of EQT Partners. "Their work underscores the vital role of collaboration between the public and private sectors in advancing America's clean energy transition at both local and national levels. EQT is proud to continue investing in sustainable transportation infrastructure that enhances community health and facilitates the nation's shift toward sustainable energy sources."

First Student has 390 electric school buses on the road across North America with an additional 2,000 under contract. By the end of this school year, First Student will pass 6 million electric miles driven and will reduce carbon emissions by 12,550 tons. First Student has committed

to transition 30,000 of its diesel buses to electric by 2035.

First Student has secured more than $400 million in funding for school districts across the country from the EPA's Clean School Bus Program to assist with replacing fossil fuel-powered school buses with zero-emissions school buses. The funding is enough to secure around 1,200 electric school buses for districts across the United States.

About First Student

As North America's leading school transportation solutions provider, First Student strives to provide unmatched care and the safest ride to school to 5.5 million students every day. With a team of highly trained drivers, the company will complete 1 billion student trips during the 2024-25 school year. First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of about 45,000 buses.

