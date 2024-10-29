The Bob Woodruff Foundation Welcomes New Board Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Dietrich Kuhlmann, Holly Speyer Lipton and Ed Han bring their leadership expertise and passion for veterans' issues to the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), a national nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that our nation's impacted veterans, service members, and their families thrive long after they return home, is proud to announce the appointment of three distinguished leaders to its Board of Directors: Dietrich Kuhlmann, Chief Executive Officer at Navy Credit Union; Holly Speyer Lipton, accomplished nonprofit leader and advocate; and Ed Han, Chief Financial Officer of Hudson Bay Capital.

"We are honored to welcome Dietrich, Holly, and Ed as BWF Board members," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "Each of these leaders brings to our Board a wealth of professional expertise coupled with a shared commitment to serving those who have sacrificed so much for our nation. Their insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand our programs and resources to support the well-being of our military and veteran communities."

Ed Han, Chief Financial Officer of Hudson Bay Capital, boasts a notable career in financial institutions like Deutsche Bank Securities and Bank of America, and in the Marines. Serving from 1994 to 2006, he earned the rank of Captain and received combat distinction in the Global War on Terror and Operation Iraqi Freedom. His commitment to innovation and his understanding of how veterans transition to the civilian workforce will be invaluable to BWF's work.

Dietrich Kuhlmann, President and Chief Executive Officer at Navy Federal Credit Union, brings financial acumen and a life of service to the Bob Woodruff Foundation. His leadership at Navy Federal led to the success of the organization's strategy, governance and employee engagement. Kuhlmann served 35 years on Active Duty in the U.S. Navy and is a recipient of the Navy Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal and other individual and unit decorations. His business prowess will help the Foundation continue to grow while considering the specific needs of the veteran and military communities.

Holly Speyer Lipton, an accomplished nonprofit leader and advocate, has translated into action for several boards her passion for making a different and strategic experience in fundraising and development. Her nonprofit leadership includes roles with the Sanctuary for Families, where she founded and chaired the Family Council, along with The Dalton School, Friends of the Fisher House of Greater New York, the Public Art Fund and Whiskey Bravo, a non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of US military personnel and their families. Her experience in nonprofit administration and her engagement around issues that affect military families will help inform BWF's strategic decisions.

"It's an honor to have these power players join the BWF Board, helping further our mission for veterans across the country," said Bob Woodruff, co-founder, Bob Woodruff Foundation, "All are exemplary leaders, and we're excited to see how they combine their talents with our existing board members to maximize the Foundation's impact."

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing, and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $159 million to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members and their families - those who stood for us - have stable and successful futures. Visit the Bob Woodruff Foundation for more information.

