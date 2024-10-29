Veterans For America First Is Offering Its VFAF Vets For Trump Film For Free To Boost The Campaign, Said Stan Fitzgerald

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VFAF Veterans for - The Movement Documentary by Veterans for America First

Stan & Donna Fitzgerald with Jared Craig offer their VFAF Veterans for Trump documentary for free to help boost the presidential campaign

- Stan Fitzgerald film director ACWORTH , GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for America First :"VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement" features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming free on the organizational website:In other VFAF News: Celestine "CJ" James with Annie's Legacy an Ambassador with Georgia Veterans for America First delivered Truckloads of Hurricane Relief to Georgia's Fort Eisenhower base VFAF - Annie's Legacy, with Veterans for America First, Georgia Freedom Caucus, and Mark Lajoye from President Trumps national veterans' coalition worked together to coordinate the delivery which was initially delayed by the base: article/754968740/georgia-veterans-for-america-first-delivered-truckloads-of-hurricane-relief-to-georgia-s-fort-eisenhower-base-vfaf

Jared Craig

VFAF Vice President

+1 770-707-6291

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement by Veterans for America First

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.