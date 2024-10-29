Farmers Urged To Plant Wheat By November 10 For Higher Yields: CCRI Introduces Climate-Resistant Seeds

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Cereal Crop Research Institute (CCRI) in Pir Sabaq has advised farmers to wheat between October 20 and November 10 to boost crop yields. The institute has introduced new, high-yield seed varieties resistant to climate change and diseases, aiming to improve production in rain-fed and irrigated areas.

Experts from CCRI have highlighted that the wheat planting season has started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and selecting the right seeds and planting at the proper time is crucial for maximum yield.



According to Dr. Ibn-e-Ameen Khalil, Senior Research Officer at CCRI, the institute has developed new seed varieties tailored to modern challenges, including the effects of climate change and shrinking farmlands. These varieties include "Shahkar 2013," "Wadan 2017," and several others designed for rain-fed regions, while "Gulzar 2021" and "Khyber 2023" are suitable for irrigated lands.

“These seeds, when planted on time, can double the yield compared to older varieties,” said Dr. Khalil.“They produce larger grains and more ears per plant and are more resistant to diseases, reducing the need for pesticides and lowering costs for farmers.”

Dr. Amjad Ali, Principal Research Officer at CCRI, emphasized that proper seed quantities and fertilizer use are essential. He explained that one acre requires 50 kilograms of seeds, but if planting is delayed beyond November, the amount should be increased to 60-65 kilograms.

Farmers who have used CCRI seeds in recent years report higher yields and fewer disease issues. These seeds have also gained popularity outside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with farmers from Punjab now opting for CCRI varieties. A farmer from Attock shared that his wheat output has significantly increased since switching to CCRI seeds, producing 4.5 maunds per kanal compared to just 2.5 maunds before.

The Ministry of Agriculture expects a 5.4% increase in wheat production this year, predicting a total of 31.4 million tons nationwide.