Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cedes Explosives Legislation Powers Back To Federal Government

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has returned legislative powers over "explosives" to the government, reversing authority granted to provinces under the 18th Constitutional Amendment. Following cabinet approval, the provincial assembly passed a formally transferring the legislative authority back to the federation.

In a letter to KP's Chief Secretary, the Division noted that flaws in the current framework had led to increased theft in the of locally produced explosives, which were reportedly being misused in illegal mining and construction activities. There is growing concern that stolen explosives could also be exploited for terrorist activities.



The federal division emphasized the need for a comprehensive national framework for licensing, manufacturing, transport, storage, and commercial use of explosives to ensure regulatory oversight.

The national explosives policy, drafted with input from all stakeholders, aims to implement strict controls across the provinces. The Petroleum Division argued that a single, cohesive policy at the federal level is essential for addressing complex and international-level issues associated with explosive materials.

Also Read: Tragic Incidents in Mardan and Haripur: Five-Year-Old Girl Found Dead, Imam Arrested in Separate Case

KP's Additional Chief Secretary reported that explosive matters had traditionally been governed by“The Explosives Act of 1884” and associated regulations, executed through the Federal Explosives Directorate and local Deputy Commissioners. However, KP enacted its own Explosives Act in 2013 following the 18th Amendment. The previous provincial assembly had also passed a resolution on May 28, 2018, authorizing the Parliament to legislate on explosives, but federal-level action was not finalized.

In response to a renewed federal request, the provincial cabinet has agreed to transfer this authority back to the center, conditional upon similar commitments from other provincial governments. The cabinet was informed that Sindh's assembly had already granted this authorization, while Punjab was still deliberating. Following these deliberations, the KP assembly unanimously passed the resolution, presented by Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Qasim Ali Shah, recommending that the federal government legislate on explosives per Article 144 of the Constitution.

The assembly stipulated that any new legislation should protect prior provincial measures and requested that draft legislation be provided for provincial review before implementation.