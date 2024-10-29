Ford's Latest Study Reveals KSA Residents Want EVs That Can Go Off-Road and Tow

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 28 October 2024 – More than 40 percent of Saudi Arabia residents are considering purchasing an electrified vehicle1 in the next 12 months, according to a recent survey2 by Ford Motor Company, with most preferring hybrid technology.



As part of its multi-market research, Ford spoke with drivers in Saudi Arabia and those wanting to buy a new car to understand how they viewed electrified vehicles1 so that it could be better prepared in its pursuit of an all-electric future. The latter comes as a result of Ford’s commitment to supporting the region's electrified future, including the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



This research highlights the need for continued efforts to upskill the public about EVs, address concerns about cost, range, and infrastructure, and promote the benefits of electric mobility. Here are some of the key takeaways the research revealed about drivers in Saudi Arabia:



Familiarity: Drivers in Saudi Arabia are familiar with electric vehicles3, with most respondents classifying them as being ‘fun to drive’, ‘cool’, ‘sporty’ and even ‘easy to own’. More than 40 percent of respondents said they’d ridden in an electric vehicle, 31 percent said they’d shopped for one with 24 percent claiming to have driven one.



Demanding capability: More than 80 percent of respondents said they would be ‘more likely’ to purchase an electrified vehicle1 with ‘greater’ towing capacity, while 82 percent are looking for their first electrified vehicle1 to be off-road capable. And there are still concerns that an electrified vehicle1 can’t carry as much luggage/payload as an equivalent vehicle with an internal combustion engine.



Preferred EV type: When it comes to the type of electrified vehicle1 those surveyed are considering, hybrid vehicles came out on top, followed closely by plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, pure battery electric vehicles ranked third.



Factors influencing purchase: Residents in Saudi Arabia are more likely to consider purchasing an electric vehicle3 if it can drive longer distances between charges, if the number of charging stations matches that of service stations, and if maintenance costs become more affordable. Additionally, respondents indicated they would be more inclined to buy an electric vehicle3 if their friends also drove them.



Pros & Cons: Saving money by not buying fuel was rated as a top benefit of owning an electric vehicle3, but many believe maintenance for electrified vehicles1 are higher in the long run.



Electric vehicles in everyday use: Most respondents agreed they would be ‘more likely’ to select an electric vehicle3 for grocery delivery services or providing ride sharing, and that they would prefer an electric vehicle3 for their daily commute.



Plugging in: A service station ranked highest with Saudi Arabian respondents as the key location for charging sites (71 percent), followed by a supermarket or shopping center and then a park or recreation facility.



Infrastructure concerns: Fifty percent of respondents said they were aware of a few public charging sites within 20 kilometers of their home, although 29 percent said they were concerned about the lack of charging infrastructure.



Myth-conceptions: But there are still ‘myth-conceptions’ giving some potential buyers pause for thought. For instance, just under half of respondents believe charging an electric vehicle3 at home is as expensive as filling up an equivalent vehicle with an internal combustion engine.



Ford, in the Middle East and beyond, remains committed to an electrified future and delivering a lineup of innovative vehicles that customers want and expect, including best-selling vehicles, such as Taurus.



Notes

1 Electrified vehicle (EV) refers to hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and battery electric vehicles.

2 The survey was conducted by global research and analytics consultancy, Escalent in April/May 2024 covering 1470 people across Australia, Saudi Arabia, Philippines, New Zealand, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and United Arab Emirates.

3 Electric vehicle refers to a vehicle with a rechargeable battery and no internal combustion engine to support it.







