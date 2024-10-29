Bvlgari launches its first one-of-a-kind digital boutique in India in an exclusive partnership with Tata CLiQ Luxury

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, October 28, 2024: Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, announces an exclusive partnership with Bvlgari, the Magnificent Roman High Jeweler, to launch their first digital boutique in the country. This strategic collaboration marks Bvlgari’s debut in India’s e-commerce space. With this launch, discerning consumers across the country can purchase Bvlgari’s iconic jewelry, handbags, and watches from the comfort of their own homes. With a fast-changing globalized market and the purchasing aspirations of the Indian consumer rapidly evolving, luxury e-commerce platforms play a pivotal role in attracting new customers residing all across the country. To maximize the reach of its High-End product offer for this fastly growing new customer base, Bvlgari has launched this pioneering partnership combining its extraordinary savoir-faire with Tata CLiQ Luxury’s digital expertise, reach and long-standing relationship with Indian consumers.

From India-inspired creations such as the B.zero1 Kada Bracelet and the iconic Bvlgari Bvlgari Mangalsutra to an array of timeless creations including the Serpenti Viper bracelets and B.zero1 rings, the Bvlgari digital boutique on the Tata CLiQ Luxury platform offers a curated selection of its most celebrated pieces. The digital boutique will also house Bvlgari time-pieces including the famed Serpenti, the iconic Octo Finissimo collection, as well as the Octo Roma so elegant and versatile. One can also shop from a wide range of leather goods and accessories.

In addition, for a seamless and enhanced online shopping experience, Tata CLiQ Luxury and Bvlgari will offer a dedicated luxury concierge service, through which customers can get a personalised shopping experience from knowledgeable experts trained by Bvlgari who can guide them in their journey.

Gopal Asthana, CEO, Tata CLiQ, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, “We are honoured to welcome Bvlgari to Tata CLiQ Luxury. Known for their unparalleled craftsmanship and exquisite designs we are proud to be their e-commerce partner in the country. The jewellery, watch, and accessories categories on the platform are of key focus and with this launch, we are elevating our portfolio further. Our endeavour is to bring iconic luxury brands to consumers across India, and we look forward to offering consumers an unmatched online luxury shopping experience.”

Speaking about the launch, Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO, Bvlgari, said, “We are thrilled to mark a new chapter for Bvlgari in India through our partnership with Tata CLiQ Luxury, India's leading luxury lifestyle platform. This important partnership allows us to bring our iconic designs across India, meeting customers with whom we share a deep love for beauty, excellence and exquisite craftsmanship. Together, we want to offer our customers an online shopping experience through the same attention and warm welcome that can be found in our boutiques”.





