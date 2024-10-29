Delhi Waqf Board Case: ED Files Additional Chargesheet Against AAP Legislator Amanatullah Khan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) A Delhi court fixed November 4 to take up for consideration a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday against AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case.

The hearing on Khan's bail application was posted for the first week of November.

Special judge Vishal Gogne on Tuesday extended Khan's judicial custody till November 5 and took note of the additional set of charges filed by the ED that named alleged accomplices of the MLA, who has been in judicial custody since his arrest on September 2.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed on a day when the court had asked the ED to file its response on Khan's bail application.

The over 100-page supplementary chargesheet filed on Tuesday is in addition to a chargesheet filed in the case by the federal agency in January.

Daud Nasir, Zeeshan Haider, and Jawed Imam Siddiqui were among those named in the January chargesheet. The three were arrested by the ED in November 2023.

The ED is investigating suspected money laundering related to alleged wrongful appointment of employees and leasing of assets of the Delhi Waqf Board during the tenure of Amanatullah Khan as its head.

Khan's arrest came soon after the ED searched the legislator's house in south Delhi's Okhla area. The agency alleged that the MLA bought a property worth over Rs 35 crore in Okhla.

The legislator is also facing allegations of using corruption money to buy properties in the name of his aides.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has also filed separate corruption cases against the AAP legislator.

The case dates back to November 2016 when a complaint was filed against Khan, who was the then Chairman of the Waqf Board.

The complaint accused him of making illegal appointments to various approved and non-approved positions within the Board.

Following a CBI investigation, it was revealed that Khan had deliberately ignored the rules to appoint his close associates.

The CBI registered a case, which was later taken up by the ED for money laundering investigations.