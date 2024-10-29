Cleverfi Unveils Groundbreaking 'Teleport Your Home Wi-Fi' Technology For Seamless, Secure Connectivity Anywhere--No VPN Or App Required

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverFi, an emerging leader in advanced wireless technology, launches its 'Transport Your Home Wi-Fi' solution. This innovative allows users to access their personal Wi-Fi securely and seamlessly from anywhere in the world, without the need for a VPN or third-party apps.

CleverFi. WiFi Anywhere.

"We believe in taking connectivity to the next level. Imagine being able to teleport your home Wi-Fi to any location, be it in an EV charging station, onboard transportation, or a short-term rental like an Airbnb-while staying secure," said Mario Soave, CEO of CleverFi. "Our 'Teleport Home Wi-Fi' feature is a game changer, giving users the reliability of their personal network without the complications of VPNs or unreliable public Wi-Fi."

CleverFi's 'Transport Your Home Wi-Fi' technology allows users to enjoy their personal, secure Wi-Fi network as if they were sitting at home, when they are traveling. Unlike VPNs, which often cause slower speeds and complex setups. CleverFi creates a seamless connection to the user's own Wi-Fi network, allowing devices to automatically connect with minimal setup.

CleverFi gives hosts the ability to provide guests with secure, stable "home wifi" connectivity anywhere during their journey.

Enhanced Cybersecurity and Connectivity

Hosts can now offer a safer, personalized Wi-Fi experience. CleverFi creates the convenience of connecting to any device type when traveling, automatically resets and personalizes Wi-Fi networks for each new visitor. Eliminate security risks associated with shared or unprotected networks.

Accessible, secure, Onboard Wi-Fi

CleverFi delivers high-speed, multi-provider Wi-Fi for passengers in transit. Whether commuting or traveling long distances, users can now stay connected to their home Wi-Fi securely and reliably-ideal for business travelers needing stable access to virtual meetings or secure work files on the move.

Consistent, Repeatable WiFi Experiences

Mobile networks can be unreliable. CleverFi ensures a smooth and secure connection by instantly teleporting your home Wi-Fi to the charging station, providing you and your devices fast and reliable internet access for any journey.

Enhances Accessibility for Multiple Devices

With seamless compatibility across a wide array of devices, CleverFi supports a connected lifestyle that bridges platform limitations (like Nintendo Switch or Kindle), enabling users to stay connected without worrying about device compatibility or network setup-making digital accessibility and convenience available to everyone.

CleverFi's technology provides an innovative alternative to traditional VPNs. Users experience faster speeds and greater reliability, without the usual VPN drawbacks of slow Wi-Fi connections or complicated configurations. This creates a secure, hassle-free experience, perfect for today's digital nomads, frequent travelers, and anyone seeking peace of mind in their internet security.

CleverFi is showcasing its cutting-edge technology at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 in San Francisco, where attendees can experience first-hand how CleverFi enables seamless connectivity from the event itself-demonstrating the real-time power and reliability of this unique solution.

About CleverFi

CleverFi is redefining wireless connectivity with its secure, fast, and personalized Wi-Fi technology, enabling complete accessibility. By allowing users to access their home Wi-Fi network anywhere, CleverFi sets a new standard for connectivity, with applications spanning EV charging stations, transportation, co-working spaces, and the hospitality industry. With CleverFi, connectivity is seamless, secure, and always personal.

For more information or a demo of CleverFi and how it works, visit .

