Astound Business Solutions Expands Partnership With Intermedia Cloud Communications To Deliver Enhanced Ucaas And Ccaas Solutions

Intermedia to power cloud-based Unified Communications and Contact Center services



SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications , a global leader in AI-powered cloud communications and collaboration solutions, today announced an expanded partnership with Astound Business Solutions , an award-winning nationwide provider of secure, high-capacity connectivity.

Building on a successful history of collaboration with Intermedia's Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions, Astound will now leverage Intermedia's comprehensive Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform to deliver a fully managed, turn-key solution that enhances connectivity and engagement for its customers.

This expansion will allow Astound to offer advanced integrated cloud communications and customer engagement tools.

This builds upon the company's 2023 introduction of Cloud Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center solution developed by Intermedia.



Astound selected Intermedia's UCaaS and CCaaS platforms, based on their proven success and ability to offer a fully managed, highly reliable, secure, versatile, and turn-key solution.

"Broadening our partnership with Intermedia enables us to deliver our customers an expanded suite of unified communications services with enhanced visibility and control," said Patrick Knorr, Chief Commercial Officer for Astound Business Solutions . "This fully managed platform allows us to focus on what we do best-providing exceptional, localized support to our customers-while delivering the advanced solutions they need to thrive in today's market."

Intermedia's Service Provider Program is designed to solve key challenges faced by service providers like Astound, enabling the delivery of competitive, fully managed cloud communications solutions without the need for large infrastructure investments. Astound benefits from Intermedia's partner-first approach, retaining full ownership of the customer relationship while offering advanced solutions under its own brand.

This partnership enables Astound to offer a tightly integrated communications platform-including voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, file sharing, and multi-channel archiving-that eliminates the complexity of piecing together disparate tools. The result is a seamless experience that enhances collaboration and customer interactions, backed by Astound's trusted, high-touch local support.



Expanding Astound's Go-to-Market Strategy

Through this partnership, Astound's go-to-market strategy is strengthened by the ability to deliver these solutions under the Astound brand, helping them further differentiate themselves in the marketplace. Intermedia's technology provides the scalability, flexibility, and customization for Astound to address the evolving communication needs of its customers.

"Intermedia's technology empowers Astound to deliver advanced UCaaS and CCaaS solutions under their own brand, helping them grow wallet share without sacrificing the personal, high-touch customer service that sets them apart," said Jonathan McCormick, COO and CRO of Intermedia . "We're thrilled to support Astound as they expand their service offerings and continue to deliver reliable, flexible communications solutions."

About Intermedia Cloud Communications

Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps over 145,000 businesses connect better, from wherever, through our AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support seven times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free ExperienceTM.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORETM) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

About Astound Business Solutions

Astound Business Solutions provides IT leaders with high-capacity, secure connectivity for their mission-critical applications while increasing overall agility and responsiveness. A part of Astound Broadband, the award-winning national telecommunications provider offers advanced solutions that are delivered over a diverse, carrier-grade network that provides the speed, bandwidth, and reliability businesses need to support growing data demands.

With coast-to-coast connectivity to over 75,000 business customers, Astound Business Solutions maintains a local, customer-centric approach, with dedicated industry experts on-hand around the clock to help businesses stay on top of today's evolving IT technology and remain competitive in their markets. Visit



Intermedia, Intermedia Unite, Worry-Free Experience, and CORE are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Intermedia, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights used herein are the property of their respective owners.

J.D. Power 2023 Certified Assisted Technical Program. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit

