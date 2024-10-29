Zelensky Explains Why War Cannot End With Mere Silence On Front Lines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The uncertain future of the children abducted by Russia from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is one of the many reasons why this war cannot end with mere silence on the front lines.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his speech at the 76th session of the Nordic Council, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Forcing children from one nation into another and erasing their identities is clearly a genocidal practice. Russia has been doing this since the very beginning of the invasion. The International Criminal Court has already issued a warrant for Putin's arrest based on these actions... While we have managed to bring some of these children back, each child who spends a year or two in such conditions loses far more than just time. This is, in many ways, a loss of their own future... This is one of the many reasons why this war cannot simply end with mere silence on the front lines,” Zelensky said.

He stressed the need to return the adducted children to Ukraine.

“For some of these children, we know where they are, what condition they're in, and the ways they are being taught to forget Ukraine, even being lied to – that they have no families. But for most of them, we don't yet know their whereabouts. These are children from orphanages in Russian-occupied areas, children who lost their parents to Russian bombs, and those separated from their families during Russia's 'filtration' processes. They are infants, teenagers, and so many young lives that should not be scattered across Russia, taught to hate Ukraine, but instead should be with their loved ones, in their own country,” he said.

In his speech to the Nordic Council, Zelensky called on its members to help restore a lasting and just peace.

“We must restore justice for the millions, millions whose cities and villages were destroyed by Russian bombs. We must prevent any return of Russian aggression, and this requires fully restoring the power of international law and the UN Charter. We must secure Ukraine's sovereignty and our territorial integrity, our people's safety, and our right to live freely, just like your nations, just like any other people,” Zelensky said.

To do this, he said, it is necessary to continue to put pressure on Russia to end this war.“Effective sanctions against Russia, stopping Russia's shadow tanker fleet that funds Putin's aggression, and providing all necessary weapons to our soldiers – these are all tools that bring true peace closer,” the President assured.

He also focused on Ukraine's membership in NATO.

“Ukraine strives to be part of this unity. Our people, our nation deserve to join the EU and NATO, and I am grateful to your countries for supporting us on this path to geopolitical certainty. And please remember – in wartime, every decision made by a partner country of the one-under-attack is, first and foremost, a decision about timing. Time for how long the war will last. How long injustice will last. How long there will be no true, lasting peace,” Zelensky stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, the fourth Ukraine-Nordic Summit was held in the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik, on October 28. In a joint statement released following the summit, the Prime Ministers of Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and the President of Ukraine expressed their support for the Victory Plan and committed to working together to facilitate its implementation. The document also reiterates that Ukraine's future is in NATO.

The Nordic Council is an organization established to coordinate cooperation between the parliaments and governments of the Nordic countries. It includes Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland and Norway.

Photo: President's Office