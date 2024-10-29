Eco-Products Debuts Veda Line Of Reusable Containers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The new containers are specifically designed to be returned, washed and reused in closed-system foodservice environments

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-Products® is launching a new line of durable foodservice containers that can be easily returned and reused by customers.

The new containers, called VedaTM, feature proprietary tracking and collection created by OZZI® , a leading reusable systems and container brand. The containers are primarily designed for closed-system foodservice environments like colleges and universities, corporate campuses, military bases and hospitals.

Novolex® , the parent company of Eco-Products, made a strategic investment in OZZI in April 2024 that has enabled the collaboration between Eco-Products and OZZI.

"Reuse is a critically important element of the waste diversion toolkit," said Wendell Simonson, Director of Marketing at Eco-Products. "We're excited to bring the same passion to reusable systems that has defined our approach to compostability, and believe the two solutions can be complementary while reuse gains traction."

Veda containers are simple to use. A customer acquires the container through a one-time purchase, deposit or dining-services program, then eats on-site or takes their meal to go. When finished, the customer brings their container to an OZZI collection machine, where the container is scanned and stored. In exchange, the customer receives a token or credit for their next container, or their deposit is returned.

The OZZI system works independently or can be integrated into campus meal plan systems such as CBORD, Atrium and Transact.

The Veda containers are offered in a variety of sizes, including 8x8, 9x9, 9x6 and 5x5 inches, with options for one compartment or three compartments for increased versatility. The products are NSF Certified to meet food protection and sanitation standards, and Ecolab

Ware tested up to 1,000 washes.

To learn more about the Veda containers and other innovative products, go to .

Eco-Products®, a Novolex® brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. With the goal of Zero Waste as part of the company mission, Eco-Products is using business as a force for good. Visit



for more information.

OZZI®

containers and collection systems offer a reusable alternative for waste reduction. Designed with both convenience and the environment in mind, OZZI makes hitting your sustainability goals easier and lifts take-out to a better place. To learn more, visit .

