Bloomberg Indices Releases Thematic Benchmark Indices Family Utilizing Research From Bloomberg Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the launch of its new Bloomberg Thematic Benchmark Equity

family designed to track thematic baskets created through research by Bloomberg Intelligence. The Thematic Benchmark Indices family is constructed by Bloomberg Indices to support the benchmarking needs of investors seeking to explore opportunities across a diverse range of themes.

At launch, the family includes a comprehensive collection of 468 indices spanning 33 thematic baskets identified by Bloomberg Intelligence. These include, but are not limited to, Artificial Intelligence, Nuclear, Decentralized Energy, Semiconductors, Circular Materials, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digital Payments, Electric Vehicles, Robotics, Sports, and Transition Metals.

"Thematic investing has gained much popularity in recent years, allowing investors to tap into emerging trends rather than just traditional industry sectors or company fundamentals," said Allison Stone, Head of Multi-Asset Index Product Management, Bloomberg Indices. "We are excited to be able to offer investors across the globe this newly expanded suite of equity indices to support them in making informed investment decisions, while also demonstrating Bloomberg's commitment to innovating equity indexing for the industry."

The new family of indices is comprised of two distinct series: The Aggregate Series and Focus Series of benchmarks. The Aggregate Series is designed to provide exposure to a broad thematic universe while the Focus Series emphasizes higher exposed companies based on Revenue and Theme Assessments by Bloomberg Intelligence. In addition, the family includes options for both Modified Market Capitalization Weighted and Equal Weighted methodologies and investors can choose from total return, price return, and net total return versions. All securities selected across each theme must be a member of the Bloomberg World Aggregate parent index.

Bloomberg Indices has been able to utilize Bloomberg Intelligence's market-leading thematic data and research on BI THEM <GO> as the foundation for such an innovative suite of products, offering opportunities for investor engagement around thematic strategies," said Gina Martin Adams, Director of Equity Strategy Research a Bloomberg Intelligence.

The Bloomberg Thematic Benchmark Indices are reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly according to Bloomberg Indices' transparent rules-based methodology, which helps ensure the indices reflect current market conditions and the rapid evolution and technological advancements impacting many of the designated themes.

Bloomberg provides an independent, transparent approach to indexing for customers across the globe. The Bloomberg Equity Indices are a complete set of global families covering over 99% of the available free float market cap in 47 developed and emerging countries. Bloomberg Equity Indices are available in global, regional, country, and sector exposures, in various currencies and returns (price/total/net). The offering also includes traditional growth and value style indices for the US Domestic market, factor index strategies, thematics, ESG customization and additional bespoke capabilities for benchmarking, asset allocation, and product creation.

Bloomberg clients can access available indices on the Bloomberg Terminal and all research and methodology for the indices are available at Bloombergindices .

About Bloomberg Index Services Limited

Bloomberg's index team has a proven track record in creating industry-leading and bespoke indices across asset classes, including their flagship fixed income, commodity and equity indices. Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL) takes an innovative approach to delivering strategic benchmarks that help market participants address their evolving investment needs. The indices, which are seamlessly integrated with other Bloomberg solutions, draw on a comprehensive range of trusted data and reliable technology for calculations, analytics and workflow automation, along with distribution capabilities that can help amplify the visibility of our customers' products.

About Bloomberg Intelligence

Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) research delivers an independent perspective providing interactive data and investment research on over 2,000 companies, 135 industries and all global markets. Our team of over 400 research professionals help our clients make decisions with confidence in the rapidly moving investment landscape. BI analysis is backed by live, transparent data from Bloomberg and more than 600 third-party data contributors that clients can use to refine and support their ideas. Bloomberg Intelligence is available exclusively on the Bloomberg Terminal and the Bloomberg Professional App. Visit us at

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg/company or

