Chromocell Announces Unveiling Of Injectable Depot Program For The Treatment Of Surgical Pain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREEHOLD, N.J., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation (“Chromocell”, or the“Company”), (NYSE American: CHRO), a pioneer in the development of non-opioid pain therapeutics, today announced the unveiling of its injectable depot program utilizing peripheral nerve blocks for the treatment of post-operative pain. The depot program is based on the Company's NaV1.7 molecule for treating chronic pain and eye pain.

There are approximately 700,000 total knee replacements and 500,000 shoulder arthroplasties performed annually in the Unites States for which this analgesic modality might be applicable, providing a robust potential market for the product.

“We are leveraging our existing know-how and intellectual property to target different pain indications and methods of delivery in an efficient and synergistic manner. We are taking advantage of the extensive pre-clinical and Phase I studies performed with CC8464 demonstrating strong efficacy in a wide variety of preclinical models and no dose limiting tolerability concerns in four Phase I trials,” said Frank Knuettel, Chief Executive Officer.

Eric Lang, Chief Medical Officer further commented,“Of the various sodium channel targets, NaV1.7 is the most genetically validated for the treatment of pain. The over expression of NaV1.7 activity leads to Erythromelalgia, one of the most severe types of pain described in humans, whereas over expression of NaV1.8 leads to mild-moderate pain. We anticipate that our injectable depot program utilizing peripheral nerve blocks for the treatment of post-operative pain could be an excellent and potent analgesic.”

The Company believes there are strong synergies between the programs and is building a suite of related products to address multiple different types of pain and methods of delivery, with a drug that has shown no addictive properties in 4 Phase I trials. With these programs, the Company hopes to reduce usage of opioids and other sub-optimal drugs in various indications and expects to be able to take advantage of certain NOPAIN Act provisions if the drugs are approved by the FDA.

About Chromocell

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel, non-opioid, non-addictive therapeutics to alleviate pain. The Company's initial clinical focus is to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7 for the treatment of various types of chronic neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain. For company updates and to learn more about Chromocell, visit or follow us on social media.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to there being no guarantee that the trading price of the Company's Common Stock will be indicative of the Company's value or that the Company's Common Stock will become an attractive investment in the future. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

