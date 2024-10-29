Jennifer Love Hewitt Partners With Makerplace By Michaels On Exclusive Handmade Holiday Gift Guide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Handmade Holiday Gift Guide Features Unique, Handmade Creations by U.S.-based Artisans Perfect for Shopping Small During Gift-Giving Season

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MakerPlace by Michaels , the only marketplace offering handmade goods, classes, and how-to's from U.S.-based makers and artisans, today debuted an exclusive holiday gift guide featuring handmade products thoughtfully curated by beloved actress, mom, crafting enthusiast and self-described Holiday Junkie TM, Jennifer Love Hewitt.

With her exceptional eye for creativity, love of all things holiday, and passion for supporting small businesses, Hewitt handpicked a range of unique and thoughtful items that capture the warmth and spirit of the holiday season. From home décor, custom jewelry, personalized presents, and more, the MakerPlace x Jennifer Love Hewitt Handmade Holiday Gift Guide offers a wide array of high-quality handcrafted gifts for all kinds of recipients. Each item is lovingly created by U.S.-based artisans, designers and makers, ensuring that every purchase supports small businesses while spreading the joy of handmade craftsmanship.

“I've always felt that the most meaningful gifts are the ones with a personal touch, and there's nothing more heartfelt than something handmade,” said Jennifer Love Hewitt.“Partnering with MakerPlace by Michaels is a way to share unique, beautiful gifts and support the small businesses and artisans who pour their passion into every piece. I hope these thoughtful pieces brighten your holiday season and bring joy to all who receive them.”

Jennifer's Handmade Holiday Gift Guide Picks:



100 Reasons Why I Love You Message in a Bottle Love Notes by Ka b ao Scribbles – Express your love in the sweetest way with these messages in a bottle. Filled with 100 heartfelt love notes, it's a charming gift to show that special person in your life how much they mean to you.

Birthstone Necklace by Uniquely Imprint – This birthstone necklace is a special holiday gift featuring a stunning 14k gold-filled design that celebrates the remarkable bond between you and your loved ones. Personalize it with meaningful birthstones to create a cherished keepsake perfect for mom or grandma.

Coffee Shop Whipped Brown Sugar Scrub Soap by Pink Sugar Body Works – Give the gift of indulgence with this luxurious face and body scrub, designed to elevate any bathtime routine. Energizing top notes of freshly brewed coffee blend with caramel and sugar, while creamy milk and vanilla provide a soothing finish. The foaming scrub gently exfoliates, leaving skin soft, smooth, and nourished-perfect for a refreshing self-care ritual.

Handmade Knit Bear with Embroidery Clothes by Squirrel Needlecraft – What child doesn't love a sweet teddy bear? Soft and lovable, this handmade bear adds a touch of whimsy and charm to any plushie collection.

Ice Cream Play Dough Kit b y Three Yellow Starfish – Let creativity soar with this play dough kit. Perfect for sensory play, this set comes with three jars and over 100 play pieces like ice cream cones and sprinkles, providing endless fun and hands-on learning for kids of all ages.

New York City Skyline Record by Records Redone – Celebrate the iconic beauty of New York City with this unique vinyl record art piece. For an extra personal touch, you can also purchase a custom label to make the piece truly unique for your special recipient. Plus, it's available in other city skylines so you can tailor the gift to their favorite destination.

Personalized Soy Candle by Baum D e signs – A fun and quirky gift, this personalized, hand-poured soy candle adds a humorous touch to any space while being a memorable conversation starter for friends and family. It's available in a variety of scents, such as apple harvest, Christmas tree, and sugar cookie.

Personalized Whiskey De c a nter Set with Glasses by Gifts Inscribed – Elevate any whiskey lover's experience with this personalized whiskey decanter set, complete with four glasses laser engraved with nine different designs.

Personalized Wood Picture by WoodPhotos – Surprise your loved one with this personalized wood picture frame, a unique and sentimental gift they'll cherish for years to come. Perfect for a holiday family photo to create a unique, rustic seasonal decor piece. Retro Eclectic Desert Bud Vase by S u n Sprinkles – With its modern rainbow design and neutral tones, these cute ceramic vases are a trendy piece for teens, tweens or those young-at-heart looking to bring some boho charm to their space.

Committed to supporting U.S.-based small businesses, sellers on MakerPlace earn up to 33% more on every sale than on other online marketplaces due to MakerPlace's low fees, free listings, and flexible membership options. To further support makers this holiday season, all items sold on MakerPlace will be discounted 30% off as part of a special Small Business Saturday promotion from November 28 through December 3. This holiday promotion comes at no cost to sellers, giving customers even more reason to shop small for holiday gifts and support MakerPlace artisans while helping sellers boost sales during this competitive shopping season.

“We are absolutely delighted to team up with Jennifer Love Hewitt, whose infectious passion for celebrating the holidays and deep appreciation for handmade artistry make her the ideal partner for our handmade holiday gift guide,” said Scott Bramble, Vice President at MakerPlace by Michaels.“Her unique vision and creativity will undoubtedly inspire consumers to discover unique gifts, shop small, and support talented artisans this holiday season.”

The MakerPlace x Jennifer Love Hewitt Handmade Holiday Gift Guide is shoppable on MakerPlace.com . With options for all tastes and budgets, this collection is the perfect way to discover and shop for one-of-a-kind, handcrafted gifts.

