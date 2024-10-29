

The growth in the DIY home improvement retailing market is driven by several factors. The increasing trend towards homeownership and the desire to personalize living spaces are primary drivers, as more people seek to invest in and enhance their homes. Economic factors, such as the rising cost of professional labor and materials, are encouraging more individuals to undertake projects themselves to save money. The proliferation of home improvement shows and online tutorials has also played a significant role, inspiring and educating consumers on how to tackle various projects.

Technological advancements that improve the shopping experience and provide access to a wider range of products are further propelling market growth. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in DIY activities, as people spend more time at home and seek productive and fulfilling ways to improve their living environments. These factors collectively ensure robust growth in the DIY home improvement retailing market, meeting the evolving needs and preferences of a diverse consumer base.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Lumber & Landscape Management Products segment, which is expected to reach US$225.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.8%. The Tools & Hardware Products segment is also set to grow at 3.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $215.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.4% CAGR to reach $192.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Ace Hardware Corporation, ADEO, Inc., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

How is the Global Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

