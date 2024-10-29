Polish leader hails recent ‘iron curtain’

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced the construction of a new "Iron Curtain" along Poland's eastern border, specifically aimed at bolstering security against illegal immigration and potential threats from Belarus. This initiative includes the erection of a long steel fence and a substantial investment of approximately $2.6 billion in military fortifications as part of the 'East Shield' program, which was unveiled in May.



Duda expressed that while some Western politicians may view this development with apprehension, he believes that safeguarding the security of Polish citizens justifies the creation of such barriers. "If the security of my compatriots is to be safeguarded by the Iron Curtain being put up again, then OK, there will be an Iron Curtain as long as we are on the free side of it," he stated, highlighting the importance of national security over political sentiments.



The term "Iron Curtain" was famously popularized by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in a 1946 speech, referring to the division of Europe into Soviet and Western spheres of influence, a pivotal moment that marked the onset of the Cold War. Duda's remarks draw a parallel to this historical context, suggesting that Poland is positioning itself as a frontline state in the current geopolitical landscape.



Poland's military spending is set to reach nearly 5% of its GDP, emphasizing its commitment to defense as it assumes a critical role within NATO. The country has positioned itself as a bulwark against potential aggression from the east, reminiscent of the role West Germany played during the peak tensions of the Cold War. Additionally, Poland has emerged as a strong supporter of Ukraine's war effort, both politically and financially, further solidifying its stance against threats in the region.



This decision to fortify the eastern border reflects broader concerns in Central and Eastern Europe about security and the implications of increased tensions with neighboring countries. As Europe grapples with various challenges, including immigration and military readiness, Poland's actions serve as a significant indicator of its strategic priorities and its view on the evolving landscape of European security.

