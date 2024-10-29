Media reports thousands of Ukrainians refused entry to Germany

(MENAFN) Recent reports indicate that German authorities have turned away nearly 6,000 Ukrainians attempting to cross the border illegally between January and September 2024. According to a Sunday report by Bild am Sonntag, citing data from the Police, this number represents the highest rejection rate among all nationalities trying to enter Germany, surpassing that of Syrians and Afghans.



Specifically, 5,935 Ukrainians were denied entry, while the figures for Syrians and Afghans stood at 4,709 and 2,396 respectively. An illegal crossing is defined by law enforcement as any attempt to enter Germany without a valid residence permit. Additionally, rejections can occur if individuals are not registered as asylum seekers or are subject to temporary bans from re-entering the country.



In total, the German Federal Police reported 53,410 illegal entry attempts in the first nine months of 2024. The highest number of rejections took place at the border with Switzerland, where 9,113 individuals were turned away. Following that, significant numbers were recorded at the borders with Poland (7,862 rejections), Austria (5,468), and France (2,350).



Furthermore, German authorities identified 1,482 migrants who attempted to re-enter the country despite previous deportation orders. The police also reported the arrest of 1,195 smugglers and uncovered 1,088 smuggling operations during this period. Overall, the total number of arrests made by law enforcement from January to September reached 7,783.



These developments reflect a growing challenge for Germany as it grapples with the complexities of migration and border security amid an ongoing crisis in Ukraine and rising illegal crossings. As authorities tighten their borders, the implications for those seeking refuge or a better life in Germany remain significant.

