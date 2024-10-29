Israeli Knesset finalizes passage of significant law that prohibits UNRWA from operating within occupied territories

(MENAFN) On Monday evening, the Israeli Knesset finalized the passage of a significant law that prohibits the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from operating within the occupied territories. This legislation was approved in its second and third readings, despite extensive warnings from both the UN and the international community regarding the potential repercussions of such a law, which many view as a breach of UN mandates and international regulations.



A statement from the Knesset indicated that the bill, introduced by MP Boaz Bismut, sets a troubling precedent for halting UNRWA's activities in Israel. The announcement confirmed that the law has now been officially adopted into the legal framework of the State of Israel.



The newly enacted law clearly forbids any UNRWA operations in the occupied territories, stipulating that "UNRWA shall not operate any representative office, will not provide any service, and will not carry out any activity, directly or indirectly."



Earlier, UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric voiced significant concerns about the proposed legislation, pointing out that it conflicts with the principles outlined in the UN Charter and undermines Israel's commitments under international law. The approval of this law, coupled with the resulting international backlash, underscores the escalating tensions related to humanitarian efforts in the region and raises urgent questions about the future of support for Palestinian refugees. As these events unfold, the implications for peace and stability in the area remain ambiguous and concerning.



MENAFN29102024000045015687ID1108828275