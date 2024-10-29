Tensions soar at meeting of United Nations Security Council

(MENAFN) At a recent meeting of the United Nations Security Council, tensions soared as Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon passionately defended his nation's actions following what he labeled a "brutal attack" from Iran on October 1. This session became a battleground for both Danon and Iranian Ambassador Amir Saeed Irwani, who engaged in a fierce back-and-forth, each accusing the other of jeopardizing peace efforts in the Middle East.



Ambassador Danon highlighted Israel's determination to address threats, asserting, "We promised that their actions would not go unanswered, and Israel has kept its promises." He depicted Iran as a catalyst for "violence, chaos, and destruction" that reaches far beyond Israel, endangering both regional and global stability. Danon warned that, while Israel is currently in the crosshairs, any nation represented at the UN could soon find itself in a similar predicament. He urged for stringent sanctions against Tehran, particularly aimed at curtailing the aspirations of a "crazy regime" pursuing nuclear weapons.



In a pointed rebuttal, Ambassador Irwani accused Israel of blatant aggression towards Iran, emphasizing that such acts do not happen in isolation. He characterized Israeli military strikes as part of a larger trend of impunity that threatens to destabilize the entire region. Irwani cited Israel's persistent violations of international law, along with its military interventions in Palestine, Lebanon, and Yemen, as direct threats to international peace and security. He asserted that these aggressions require unequivocal condemnation and firm action from the UN Security Council.



The session was convened in light of Israel's recent military operations targeting Iranian sites, which have heightened concerns about the potential for a broader conflict between the two nations. As the exchange unfolded, it became clear that diplomacy in the Middle East is precarious, underscoring an urgent need for dialogue to address the fundamental issues driving this escalating volatility.

MENAFN29102024000045015687ID1108828237