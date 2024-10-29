Lloyd Braun Joins Mutualmarkets Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lloyd Braun

Former ABC Chairman Takes Key Role at at MutualMarkets

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MutualMarkets , creator of the world's first scalable partnership digital ad unit, announced today that Lloyd Braun has joined its Board of Directors.

Lloyd was the recent Chairman of WME and President of Endeavor Client Group. He is the Founder and CEO of Whalerock Industries, the Co-Founder of BermanBraun, former Head of Yahoo's Group and for six years was the Chairman of the ABC Entertainment Group . "MutualMarkets has taken the friction out of co-branding by building an incredible platform that marries brands with entertainment content in a marketplace. Leveraging its proprietary AI tech, Mutual Markets gives brands immediate access to world class entertainment IP. The resulting co-branded ads dramatically outperform traditional ad units and offer unique benefits to both partners. I'm thrilled to be part of the MutualMarkets journey."

"Lloyd is one of the most respected entertainment executives in the world. He has been part of MutualMarkets since our inception helping with our fundraising and strategic direction. We are thrilled to have him join our Board of Directors, said Eric Gould, Founder and Co-CEO."

About MutualMarkets

MutualMarkets is the world's first marketplace allowing brands to find, partner and execute partnership ads with entertainment properties like TV shows. These new partnership ad units are extremely efficient. The ads produce exceptionally high rates of awareness and conversion for both brands as they leverage each of the ad partners engaged followers and fan bases.

Alan Gould

MutualMarkets Inc

+1 818-514-4129

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Partnership Ad Example

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.