Galatasaray defeats Besiktas 2-1 in Turkish Super Lig derby

(MENAFN) Galatasaray emerged victorious in a high-stakes Istanbul derby against cross-town rivals Beşiktaş, winning 2-1 in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday at Rams Park. The match showcased the fierce rivalry between the two clubs, with both teams eager to secure bragging rights in the city. Galatasaray took the lead early in the match, with Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez finding the back of the net in the 13th minute, setting the tone for the rest of the encounter.



The home team continued to assert their dominance throughout the match, and their efforts paid off in the second half. Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen scored Galatasaray's second goal in the 67th minute, extending their lead and putting significant pressure on Beşiktaş to respond. Osimhen's performance was instrumental in maintaining Galatasaray's momentum, showcasing his attacking prowess and contributing to the team's overall success.



Despite being down by two goals, Beşiktaş refused to give up. Their determination finally bore fruit when Albanian winger Ernest Muci scored in the 94th minute, providing a glimmer of hope for the visitors. However, the late goal was not enough to alter the outcome, as Galatasaray's defense held firm to secure the win. This match was a testament to the resilience of both teams, with Beşiktaş fighting until the final whistle.



With this victory, Galatasaray solidified their position at the top of the Super Lig standings, remaining undefeated with 28 points. Meanwhile, Beşiktaş sits in fourth place with 20 points, reflecting the competitive nature of the league this season. The derby showcased the intensity of Turkish football, highlighting the passion and commitment of both sets of fans as they supported their teams in this highly anticipated clash.

MENAFN29102024000045015839ID1108828096