South Sudan officially announces cholera outbreak after 49 cases reported

(MENAFN) South Sudan officially declared a cholera outbreak on Monday following reports of 44 suspected cases and six laboratory-confirmed cases identified on October 23 in Renk, located in Upper Nile State. By October 27, a total of 49 cholera cases had been reported among refugees, returnees, and local communities.



Health Minister Yolanda Awel Deng assured citizens of the government's commitment to containing the cholera spread in Renk. She acknowledged the challenging conditions faced by refugees and returnees, such as overcrowding and inadequate water and sanitation, which contribute to outbreaks. Deng noted that the Ministry of Health is collaborating with health, water sanitation, and hygiene partners to minimize the risk of further spread.



Dr. Humphrey Karamagi, the World Health Organization (WHO) representative for South Sudan, confirmed that the WHO had prepositioned essential medical supplies for cholera management in Renk and Malakal. He emphasized the organization's dedication to assisting the South Sudanese government and its partners in controlling the outbreak.



Karamagi reiterated the WHO’s commitment to supporting the Health Ministry by enhancing disease surveillance, improving coordination in response efforts, and ensuring the availability of necessary medical supplies to address the cholera outbreak effectively.

