US extends congratulations to Türkiye on its 101st anniversary

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended his heartfelt congratulations to Türkiye on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the declaration of the Turkish Republic. In a statement released on Monday, Blinken expressed his sentiments on behalf of the United States, emphasizing the significance of this milestone in Türkiye's history. He acknowledged the progress made by the Turkish people over the past century and recognized the deepening friendship between the two nations over the years.



Blinken highlighted the importance of the Alliance, describing it as the "cornerstone" of regional peace and security. He expressed pride in Türkiye’s role as a NATO ally for the past 72 years and thanked the country for its steadfast partnership. He stated, “On this historic occasion, we celebrate the founding of the Republic of Türkiye with you and look forward to another century of friendship and alliance that benefits our peoples, the region, and the world.”



The proclamation of the Turkish Republic took place on October 29, 1923, when Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic, declared the nation’s name and established its republican status. Following this historic announcement, the Turkish Grand National Assembly unanimously voted to make Ataturk the first president of Türkiye.



Since then, Türkiye has commemorated Republic Day every October 29, celebrating the values and achievements of the republic.

MENAFN29102024000045015839ID1108828086