Leaders from Nordic nations meet with Ukraine’s president before summit

(MENAFN) Nordic leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday in Reykjavik, Iceland, ahead of a summit focused on his “victory plan” and the critical need for international support against Russia's ongoing aggression. Discussions centered on strategies to secure lasting peace and stability in Ukraine.



Danish Prime Mette Frederiksen expressed serious concerns over reports of North Korean participating in the conflict, highlighting the strengthening ties between Russia, North Korea, and Iran. Frederiksen warned that Russia’s sustained efforts in Ukraine would be challenging without external support, pointing to China's possible influence and calling for global vigilance.



The leaders from Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Iceland affirmed their commitment to Ukraine’s potential EU membership and offered substantial financial and military aid. Norway announced a €500 million package focused on air defense and energy, with €350 million earmarked for military support, in partnership with Denmark to reinforce Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.



Sweden pledged €43 million towards multilateral aid, while Finland introduced a €250 million defense package. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson detailed Sweden’s support, which includes air-to-air missiles for Ukraine's F-16 program, maritime training for Ukrainian forces, and equipment for demining operations. Nordic leaders emphasized the importance of a concerted European effort to bring peace to Ukraine.

