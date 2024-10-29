Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. Honored At Spiritz Selection Awards 2024 For Premium Whisky Brands

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, Uttar Pradesh, October 2024: Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. (\'Triveni\'), one of the largest integrated sugar manufacturers & engineered-to-order turbo gearbox manufacturers in the country and a leading player in water and wastewater management business, has been honored at the esteemed Spiritz Achievers\' Awards 2024 for its premium and super-premium whisky brands, The Crafters Stamp Rare Artisan Blended Whisky and Matsya Triple Reserve Blended Whisky. Competing in the Whisky Segment under INR 501 to INR 1000, The Crafters Stamp secured The Spiritz Selection \"The Grand Gold\" award, while Matsya was awarded \"Silver,\" acknowledging their exceptional quality and craftsmanship. This prestigious recognition underscores Triveni\'s position as an innovator in the industry, delivering world-class quality and an exceptional drinking experience.



The Crafters Stamp Rare Artisan Blended Whisky, priced at INR 950 for a 750 ml bottle, stood out with its intricate blend of Scotch malts aged in bourbon and sherry oak casks, mature Indian malts, and the finest grain spirits. The whisky\'s rich and layered flavor profile, featuring enchanting notes of floral bouquets, decadent toffee caramel, and the warm embrace of oak, enhanced by hints of vibrant summer fruits and aromatic vanilla, earning it The Grand Gold award. With meticulously curated packaging, The Crafters Stamp stands out on shelves and in social gatherings, appealing to Millennials who value authenticity and quality.



Matsya Triple Reserve Blended Whisky, priced at INR 690 for a 750 ml bottle, earned the silver award for its harmonious blend of bourbon and sherry cask-aged Scotch malts, Indian malts, and grain spirits. The whisky\'s deep vanilla aroma and smooth honey finish captivated the jury, positioning it as a standout in its segment. The bold teal packaging and fluid design reflect Matsya\'s vibrant identity, appealing to Gen Z consumers who value unique and memorable experiences.



Commenting on the achievement, Tarun Sawhney, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., said, \"We launched the IMFL brands in July 2024 and we are honored that within three months the products have been recognized at the Spiritz Achievers\' Awards. This acknowledgment reflects our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation in the IMFL segment. As we continue to expand our presence in the Indian whisky market, we remain dedicated to crafting premium spirits that resonate with the evolving tastes of discerning consumers. These accolades not only reinforce our position in a fast-growing sector but also motivate us to enhance our offerings further, ensuring we meet the demands of a vibrant and youthful demographic.\"



Bharat Gandhi, Vice President & Head Operations (IMFL), Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., added, \"Getting recognized at the Spiritz Selection Awards 2024 reinforces that our products are well aligned with our strategic vision of targeting the growing young population of the country, including Gen Z and Millennials. Both brands are positioned in the premium and super-premium whisky segments, designed to resonate with a young audience that values quality, craftsmanship, and a memorable drinking experience. These accolades affirm that we are on the right path in creating products that meet the evolving preferences of modern consumers.\"



Akash Premsen, Vice President (Strategy), Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., added, \"The recognition of The Crafters Stamp with The Grand Gold and Matsya with Silver at the Spiritz Selection Awards is a significant milestone for us. These awards validate our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in whisky craftsmanship. They inspire us to continue setting benchmarks in quality and creativity, ensuring that we contribute to elevating the standard of Indian spirits.\"



The Spiritz Selection Awards is recognised as one of the most significant awards in India\'s alcobev and hospitality sectors.



The selection process for the awards is renowned for its rigorous evaluation criteria, with entries assessed by an esteemed jury of industry leaders. This year, there were collectively more than 400+ entries in spirits categories. The distinguished jury, consisting of 13 well renowned experienced professionals from the alco-beverage and hospitality industry, evaluated the entries based on strict criteria to identify outstanding examples of highest-quality products.



The awards were presented at a glittering ceremony attended by key figures from the hospitality and beverage industries, including dignitaries such as the Ambassador of Peru, industry stalwarts, and corporate leaders. The Crafters Stamp and Matsya launched across 25 districts in Uttar Pradesh in July 2024, with plans for further expansion across the state by FY 26.





About Triveni Brands



Triveni Brands is the FMCG Division of Triveni Engineering & Industries limited, which currently constitutes Shagun Sugar, Triveni Sugar, the Private Label Business and Indian Made Foreign Liquor. The mission of this division is to create innovative and high-quality products that delight customers. Our products have a strong omni-channel strategy and we are committed to growing in a sustainable manner while keeping customer at the very center.





About Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited



Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited (TEIL) is a diversified industrial conglomerate having core competencies in the areas of sugar, alcohol, power transmission and water. The Company holds the position of one of India\'s largest integrated sugar manufacturers and one of the largest ethanol manufacturers, while making significant contributions in Power Transmission and in Water & Wastewater treatment solutions. TEIL currently has seven sugar mills in operation at Khatauli, Deoband, Sabitgarh, (all in western Uttar Pradesh), Chandanpur, Rani Nangal and Milak Narayanpur (all in central Uttar Pradesh) and Ramkola (eastern Uttar Pradesh). While the Company\'s Power Transmission (Gears) manufacturing facility is located at Mysuru, the Water & Wastewater treatment business is located at Noida. The Company currently operates 6 co-generation power plants located across five sugar units, with 104.5 MW grid connected co-generation capacity.

User :- Garvisha Oberoi

Email :...