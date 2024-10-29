Israel's UNRWA Ban Sparks Global Concern, Gets Strong Backing At Home

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem/Gaza, Oct 29 (IANS) France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, Germany, and South Korea on Tuesday expressed deep concern over Israel's decision to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

The Israeli parliament on Monday passed a law that prohibits operations within its territory, citing security concerns and the involvement of UNRWA workers in last year's horrific October 7 that killed 1200 people in Israel and resulted in over 250 being taken as hostages by Hamas.

"UNRWA workers involved in terrorist activities against Israel must be held accountable. Since avoiding a humanitarian crisis is also essential, sustained humanitarian aid must remain available in Gaza now and in the future," read a statement issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

"In the 90 days before this legislation takes effect – and after – we stand ready to work with our international partners to ensure Israel continues to facilitate humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not threaten Israel's security," it added.

However, several countries and the United Nations expressed their grave concern over the ramifications of the move by Israeli parliamentarians, asserting that it will only deepen Palestinian suffering.

In a joint statement, foreign ministers from Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the UK voiced their concern, stating, "We urge the Israeli Government to maintain UNRWA's privileges and immunities and ensure unhindered humanitarian assistance."

They also condemned the recent attacks by Hamas on Israel and expressed solidarity with the country in addressing security threats.

UNRWA's Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini took to social media, calling the decision "unprecedented" and a breach of the UN Charter.

He argued that the ban "violates Israel's international obligations and will deepen Palestinian suffering, especially in Gaza."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the decision, emphasising that, if enforced, the new laws would "likely prevent UNRWA from continuing its essential work" in Palestine and could have "devastating consequences" for the refugees.

Guterres called on Israel to respect its obligations under international law and announced plans to bring the issue before the UN General Assembly.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV News reported strong support for the legislation, which passed with 92 out of 120 votes, despite opposition from the United States and several European nations.

Lawmakers argued that "UNRWA and its employees are involved in activities against Israel," justifying the need to halt the agency's operations within the country.