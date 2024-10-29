Afghanistan-Iran Annual Trade Surpasses $4 Billion Mark

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iranian officials report that the volume of trade between Afghanistan and Iran has reached $4 billion annually.

Alireza Marhamati, Iran's Consul General in Herat, stated on Monday during a visit to Taybad that“Afghanistan is Iran's most important economic partner.”

According to Iran's IRNA news agency, Mehdi Shirdel, the Governor of Taybad, highlighted in a meeting with the Consul General of Herat that“Iran's trade exchanges with Afghanistan amount to $4 billion annually, demonstrating the significant role of the Dogharoon border crossing.”

Shirdel emphasized that the Dogharoon border is Iran's most vital economic gateway with Afghanistan and a key economic hub in the eastern region of the country.

The Iranian official called for improved facilitation of exports and goods transit, noting that currently, 1,200 Iranian and Afghan trucks cross the Dogharoon border daily.

Shirdel further stated that more than 3,000 travelers, drivers, and businesspeople from both countries pass through the Dogharoon border each day, reaching an annual total of over one million legal crossings.

The growing trade volume and high frequency of movement highlight the importance of strengthening trade infrastructure and transit facilities at the Dogharoon border, which serves as a vital economic artery between Iran and Afghanistan.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram