Noida Youth Arrested For Threatening Salman Khan And MLA Zeeshan Siddique

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a concerning development, a 20-year-old man has been arrested in Noida for allegedly issuing death threats against Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique, an MLA and son of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on October 12. The suspect, Mohammed Tayyab, is currently in custody, with arrangements being made for his transit remand to Mumbai.

According to police officials, the threats were directed at Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra, where messages were received on Friday evening demanding a ransom for the safety of both Khan and Siddiqui.

In response to the threats, a staff member at the MLA's office lodged a police complaint, prompting the registration of an FIR. Investigators swiftly identified Tayyab as the perpetrator behind these alarming threats.

This latest incident follows the arrest of Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin, a 24-year-old vegetable seller from Jamshedpur. He was detained after sending a threatening message to Mumbai traffic police through their WhatsApp helpline, demanding a hefty ransom of ₹5 crore.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan received a ₹5 crore threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, but the sender later claimed it was a mistake and apologized.

Salman Khan's Ongoing Security Concerns

Salman Khan has previously faced threats from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In April, suspected members of the gang fired shots outside the actor's residence in Bandra, raising serious concerns about his safety. In light of these persistent threats, Khan's security measures have been significantly enhanced to protect him from potential harm.

The conflict between Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi dates back to a 1998 incident in which the actor was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks, a species revered by the Bishnoi community.

This long-standing feud has led to numerous threats against the actor in recent months, including a shooting incident near his residence earlier this year.