Diwali 2024: 10 Classic Bollywood Movies To Watch On OTT To Celebrate Family Values, Love And Resilience

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Watching classics during Diwali breaks offers a chance to celebrate family values, love and resilience. Such themes resonate with the festival's spirit. These movies bring nostalgia, joy and inspiration. They provide wholesome entertainment that connects families, honours traditions and adds warmth to Diwali festivities through timeless storytelling.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Plot: This family drama follows Yash and Nandini Raichand, whose son Rahul defies tradition by marrying a girl from a different background. The story unravels through emotional reunions, sibling bonds and the strength of family values.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor.

Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

Plot: Two families, bound by friendship, face challenges when a joyous wedding takes unexpected turns. This film celebrates traditional Indian weddings, family unity and the importance of love and respect. It blends romance, humour and cultural rituals that resonate with audiences.

Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane.

Watch on Netflix , Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Apple TV

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Plot: Raj and Simran, two young Indians, meet on a European trip, leading to a blossoming romance that faces opposition from her family. Set against Indian values and cultural expectations, the film narrates the struggle for love, acceptance and family unity.

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV

Sholay (1975)

Plot: Hired by a retired cop, two friends, Jai and Veeru, seek justice against the ruthless bandit, Gabbar Singh. The story weaves friendship, courage and revenge into an unforgettable action-drama highlighting loyalty and heroism.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan.