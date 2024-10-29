CM Secretariat Asks Bihar Police To Probe Threat Calls To Pappu Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 29 (IANS) A day after Pappu Yadav, the Lok Sabha MP from Purnea, requested protection from the Bihar following an alleged threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the Chief Minister's Secretariat got into action on Tuesday.

Treating the matter with urgency, Rajesh Parimal, Additional Secretary of the Chief Minister's Secretariat, issued an official letter mandating a thorough investigation into Yadav's security concerns.

Pappu Yadav had initially raised the issue by writing to the Chief Minister's Secretariat via email, emphasising the seriousness of the threat and urging the government to provide him with adequate security.

Following this communication, the government has committed to conducting a full investigation into his safety and has assured him that appropriate action would be taken based on the investigation's findings.

Yadav on Monday said that he formally complained to the Chief Minister of Bihar, the Home Secretary, and the Director General of Police about the threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Pappu Yadav reportedly received multiple calls from an individual warning him against making statements about Bishnoi.

Pappu Yadav claimed these calls came from an unidentified person, who is associated with the Bishnoi gang.

Apart from that, one call was made by Lawrence Bishnoi himself.

An office bearer of Pappu Yadav also shared evidence supporting these allegations, including seven voice-recorded calls, four screenshots of WhatsApp call logs with pictures of Lawrence Bishnoi, and a press statement by Mayank Singh who is also said to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The caller also said that Lawrence Bishnoi called Pappu Yadav after getting the jammer of Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad switched off for ten minutes, but he did not pick up the phone.

In the press statement attributed to Singh, he addressed Pappu Yadav directly, asking him to“focus on doing politics” and avoid making what he described as“wrong statements” regarding Lawrence Bishnoi.

“I want to tell Pappu Yadav clearly that you should focus on doing politics quietly by staying within your limits and do not get into earning of TRPs otherwise I will make you rest in peace,” as per the statement of Mayank Singh.

After the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai, Pappu Yadav became angry on October 13 and said if the laws allow him, he would destroy the network of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in 24 hours.