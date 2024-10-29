Skanska Constructs New Hospital In Fort Myers, Florida, USA, For USD 435M, About SEK 4.6 Billion

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Lee for the of a new hospital and medical office building in Fort Myers, Florida, USA. The contract is worth USD 435M, about SEK 4.6 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2024.



The project consists of constructing an approximately 38,600 square meter (416,000-square-foot), five story hospital, a central plant, and a 11,600 square meter (125,000-square-foot) medical office building which includes an ambulatory surgery center. The project scope includes over a dozen operating rooms, rehabilitation gymnasium and specialty clinics for orthopedics, spine, rheumatology care, and infectious diseases - totaling over 52,000 square meter (560,000 square feet) of exceptional healthcare services.

Utility construction is underway. The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027.

