Top 10 Richest Nris In 2024: Gopichand Hinduja, LN Mittal, Anil Aggarwal, And More Check The Full List

The non-residential Indians (NRIs) are playing a key role in the global as well as boosting investments in India in sectors like real estate, equities, etc. The number of NRI billionaires has increased to 102 in 2024, with Gopichand Hinduj & family of Hinduja and LN Mittal and family ranking in the top 10 list of richest NRIs. Also Read | Richest people in India live in THESE states According to Hurun India Rich List 2024, Gopichand Hinduja and Family is the richest NRI in the year, with a fortune of ₹1,92,700 crore. Here is the complete list of the top ten richest NRIs of 2024.

Name Wealth (in ₹crore) City Company Gopichand Hinduja and Family 1.92.700 London Hinduja LN Mittal and Family 1,60,900 London Arcelor Mittal Anil Agarwal and Family 1,11,400 London

Vedanta Resources Shapoor Pallonji Mistry 91,400 Monaco Shapoorji Pallonji Jay Chaudhry 88,600 San Jose Zscaler Sri Prakash Lohia 73,100 London Indorama Vivek Chaand Sehgal and Family

62,600 Dubai Samvardhana Motherson International Yusuf Ali MA 55,500 Abu Dhabi Lulu Rakesh Gangwal and Family 37,400 Miami Interglobe Aviation Romesh T Wadhwani 36,900 Palo Alto Symphony Technology

There are a total of 102 billionaire NRIs. Impressively, 79% of them are self-made individuals, revealed Hurun India Rich List 2024. Most of them prefer to settle in USA. Other country's which attracted the interest of most of NRIs are UAE and the UK.

With a staggering wealth of ₹192,700 crore, Gopichand Hinduja and his family of the Hinduja Group are currently the wealthiest non-resident Indians (NRIs). Following close behind is Lakshmi Niwas Mittal , the steel tycoon, and his family, with a fortune of ₹160,900 crore, making them the wealthiest NRIs residing in the United Kingdom. Anil Agarwal and his family also hold a prominent position on the list, with a net worth of ₹111,400 crore.

Anil Agarwal, based in London , is the founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources and holds third place on the list. He is a significant name in the global mining and natural resources sector. Over his 70 years, Agarwal has made major contributions to the mining industry, helping to drive global growth in resources and energy.