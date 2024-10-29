Livfast Celebrated Entering The 7Th Year Of Partnership With MS Dhoni At Their Game-On Fast Forward Event

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 28th October 2024, New Delhi: Livfast, India's leading storage solutions brand under the SAR Group, recently marked a significant milestone by celebrating its seventh year of association with icon MS Dhoni. The event, themed 'Livfast, Game-On Fast Forward," took place on October 27th, 2024, at Le Méridien Gurgaon and brought together key stakeholders to reflect on the year's achievements and challenges while setting the stage for future growth.



The event commenced at 3 pm with a warm welcome and lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by an engaging session featuring MS Dhoni, who shared insights on overcoming challenges and staying motivated throughout his illustrious career. The highlight was Dhoni's reflections on his journey with Livfast, emphasising the parallels between his resilience and the brand's continuous pursuit of excellence. The number seven is special as it represents his jersey, and this is also the 7th year of his collaboration with Livfast. This symbolises the company's growth and commitment.



Adding to the excitement was Aparshakti Khurana, a renowned actor and presenter, who kept the audience engaged throughout the proceedings. The agenda included discussions on Livfast's 'Key Milestones,' recent product improvements, and future aspirations.



At the event, Dhoni also unveiled Livfast's latest products and retail concepts, including an expanded inverter portfolio featuring smart Wi-Fi and app-enabled models as well as a new high-frequency range of solar inverters.



"I am proud to mark my seventh year with Livfast, a brand that has stood at the forefront of innovation. I have witnessed firsthand how Livfast consistently delivers cutting-edge technology that enhances convenience and improves lives. Their commitment to empowering consumers with sustainable energy solutions is truly commendable, and I am excited to see how they continue to shape the future," shared MS Dhoni.



Speaking at the event, Rakesh Malhotra, Founder, SAR Group, expressed his vision and assurance for the brand's future: "It's a proud moment for us as we are entering into the 7th year of Livfast as a brand! It was launched with its new identity exactly 6 years ago, on October 25, 2018. This is also the seventh year of our association with legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. We are a brand that has continuously endeavoured to bring innovative products for the consumers. This event-Game-On Fast Forward- marks our sentiment to accelerate growth in home energy solutions with our inverters, batteries, and solar product range. With the unwavering support of our partners and stakeholders, Livfast is stronger than ever, and we are dedicated to powering the future with excellence."



The occasion highlighted Livfast's dedication to sustainable and advanced energy storage solutions, paving the way for an exciting future.





About Livfast:



Livfast Batteries Private Limited, a prominent player in the battery manufacturing sector, was established on January 30, 2018. Based in Gurugram, Haryana, the company specializes in producing high-quality batteries for automotive applications, including electric vehicles and inverters. As part of the Livguard Group, Livfast is committed to delivering innovative energy solutions that support sustainable mobility and environmental responsibility.

User :- Aman singh madaan

Email :...