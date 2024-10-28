Egypt's Sisi Unveils Plan For Two-Day Gaza Truce, Release Of Four Hostages

Palestinians inspect the damage after an overnight Israeli airstrike in Beit Lahia the northern Gaza on October 27, 2024 amid the ongoing Israeli war on the Strip (AFP photo)

Palestinians inspect the damage after an overnight Israeli airstrike in Beit Lahia the northern Gaza on October 27, 2024 amid the ongoing Israeli war on the Strip (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) CAIRO - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi announced Sunday a proposal for a two-day truce in Israeli war on Gaza that would include a hostage release and could pave the way for a "complete ceasefire".

Sisi, whose has been involved in mediation efforts to end the Gaza war, proposed a "two-day ceasefire" during which "four hostages would be exchanged for some prisoners in Israeli jails", followed by more negotiations within 10 days aiming to secure "a complete ceasefire and the entry of aid" into the Gaza Strip, the president told a news in Cairo alongside his visiting Algerian counterpart.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said Sunday he was "shocked by harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction" in north Gaza, where Israeli forces are carrying out attacks they say aim to prevent Hamas regrouping.

"The plight of Palestinian civilians trapped in North Gaza is unbearable," Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General is shocked by the harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction in the north, with civilians trapped under rubble, the sick and wounded going without life-saving health care, and families lacking food and shelter."

The spokesman said that according to Gaza's health ministry, hundreds of people have been killed in recent weeks and more than 60,000 others were forced to flee.

"Repeated efforts to deliver humanitarian supplies essential to survive -- food, medicine and shelter -- continue to be denied by the Israeli authorities, with few exceptions, putting countless lives in peril," Dujarric said.

"In the name of humanity, the Secretary-General reiterates his calls for an immediate ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and accountability for crimes under international law."