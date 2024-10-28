(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 21st, 2024, Annapolis, Maryland: CXE, a leader in customer (CX) and employee experience (EX) improvement programs, is excited to announce that Lise, President & CEO, and Jackie May, Director of CX Strategy, will attend the ACI Marketing and Communications Conference, 2024, to be held in San Francisco, CA, from October 28–30, 2024.



Special thanks to our esteemed hosts, San Francisco International Airport!



Event Highlights:



· Dates: October 28–30, 2024

· Location: Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SOMA, San Francisco, CA

· Theme: Tackling the latest developments in airport marketing and customer experience strategies

· Special Event: The Excellence in Airport Marketing, Communications, and Customer Experience Awards Gala on October 29



This conference is your chance to explore emerging challenges and solutions in airport marketing, communications, and customer experience to stay ahead of the curve.



It's a unique opportunity to connect with MarComCX professionals and gain insights that position you for success in a fast-evolving industry.



As active Airports Council International (ACI) members and participants in the ACI North American customer experience working group, CXE's involvement reflects its dedication to delivering industry-leading customer and employee experience strategies.



Why attend the ACI Marketing and Communications Conference 2024?

This conference offers a unique opportunity to network with industry professionals, stay ahead of CX trends, and explore innovative marketing solutions tailored to the aviation sector. Attendees will also gain valuable insights to enhance airport branding, passenger experience, and communications.



Join us to connect, learn, and elevate your airport marketing and CX strategies!



For more information about the ACI Marketing and Communications Conference 2024, visithere.



Explore more



We'd love to discuss how to retool, rethink and reinvigorate your organization's employee and customer experiences. We look forward to the connections, experiences, and immersion in CX thought leadership, fueling inspiration for being future-ready.



Looking forward to connecting soon!



About the Author: CXE, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, is a recognized industry leader, works with airports, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and business and government clients to create some of the nation's most innovative and successful customer (CX) and employee experience (EX) improvement programs. With a stronghold in the airport arena, CXE is known for designing strategic airport customer experience and service culture programs that span all airport passenger-facing teams.



CXE builds each client strategy utilizing a comprehensive approach to CX and EX, including service measurement, training, recognition and appreciation programs and performance coaching. CXE has earned the trust of airport executives and service partners, including airlines, security, TSA, retail, concessions, and duty-free operations teams in over 100 airports across North America.



CXE brings together some of the industry's most successful customer experience professionals to help clients boost employee engagement, spark customer delight and drive organizational success.



Let's craft a unified and thriving service culture that sets your organization apart.

