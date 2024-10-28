Bomb Strike On Kharkiv: Rescue Operations Concluded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Emergency response teams have completed rescue operations at the site of a Russian air bomb strike in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram , as relayed by Ukrinform.

"As of 17:30, rescue operations have been completed at the site of the Russian air bomb strike in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the strike, seven people were injured, and significant structural damage occurred to a nine-story residential building on the 8th, 9th, and technical floors," the SES press service noted.

The SES clarified that 24 rescuers and six units of emergency and heavy engineering equipment from Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk units, as well as the Second Special Rapid Response Center of the Ukrainian SES, were involved in the rescue efforts.

As previously reported, a large-scale Russian attack on Kharkiv region left 21 people injured, including five children. On the evening of October 27 and into the early hours of October 28, the Russian forces struck the Shevchenkivskyi, Saltivskyi, and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv, as well as the town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region. The attacks resulted in extensive damage to residential infrastructure. In Chuhuiv, a fire broke out in a utility building, which SES units quickly extinguished.