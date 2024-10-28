Iraq Files Complaint To UN Over Israel's Use Of Its Airspace To Attack Iran

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Oct 29 (NNN-NINA) – Iraq has submitted a letter of protest to the UN secretary-general and the Security Council, condemning Israel's blatant violation of Iraq's airspace and sovereignty, to launch an attack on Iran on Saturday, Iraqi spokesman, Basim al-Awadi, said yesterday.

Iraq will not allow its airspace or land to be used for on other nations, particularly neighbouring countries, with whom Iraq shares mutual respect and interests, al-Awadi said, in a statement.

The Iraqi government reaffirms its steadfast commitment to the country's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, it said.

This stance reflects Iraq's commitment to regional stability, said the statement, adding that, the country supports promoting peaceful conflict resolution through dialogue and mutual understanding.

The Israel Zionist Defence Forces said Saturday that, it launched“precise and targeted” airstrikes on targets in several areas in Iran, in response to the attacks from Iran in recent months.– NNN-NINA

