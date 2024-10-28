FM: Kuwait Keen On Opening New Cooperation Horizons With Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya said on Monday Kuwait is eager to open new horizons of cooperation with Russia, mainly in food security field.

Al-Yahya's statement was made during a joint news with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov following talks in Moscow, within the framework of the visit of Al-Yahya and his delegation to Russia.

Al-Yahya added that his talks with Lavrov were "fruitful and constructive", and focused on means of developing historic and robust relations between the two countries.

He noted that Kuwait established diplomatic relations with the Soviet Union in 1963, the first GCC country to take this step.

He extolled developed Kuwaiti-Russian relations in food security, and military, educational and cultural cooperation.

He said he informed Lavrov about the talks held with Iraq on demarcating maritime borders at the 162, and there were identical views between the two sides in this matter.

The talks with Lavrov discussed regional situations topped with the war in the besieged Gaza Strip, and there were identical opinions on the necessity of an immediate ceasefire, Kuwait's top diplomat said.

He called on the international community to work for ending this war. Kuwait was one of the first countries that hastily established an air bridge to send humanitarian and relief aid to Gaza, he pointed out.

On Russia-Ukraine war, Al-Yahya said Kuwait called for ending it as soon as possible, and solve the issue by dialogue.

On Syria's situation, he said Kuwait's position is clear in this matter and seeks to help Syrians find security and peace.

On Lebanon, Al-Yahya noted communication was conducted on Monday with the Lebanese government to provide a maritime corridor for delivering aid.

Meanwhile, Lavrov said the talks touched upon means of bolstering ties in varied fields, and increasing tourist activities between Kuwait and Russia.

He pointed to growing numbers of Kuwaiti tourists to Moscow this year, thanks to opening a route between the two countries last February.

He commended Kuwait's balanced position towards the issue between Russia and Ukraine, noting Russia sees no initiative from Ukraine to establish "real and fair peace".

Regarding regional developments, Lavrov said the talks categorically rejected the random bombing of civil neighborhoods in Gaza, the killing of civilians and other violations of international humanitarian law.

He affirmed the need of taking urgent measures to reach a ceasefire and open humanitarian corridors to avoid further killing.

He demanded hastily creating proper conditions to resume comprehensive talks with Palestinians and Israelis as soon as reaching a ceasefire.

Lavrov expressed Russia's categorical rejection of displacing Palestinians to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

He said this idea runs counter to the interest of Egypt and Palestinians, and to peace endeavors in the region.

On Syria, Lavrov said the talks affirmed the need of reaching a comprehensive settlement based on the relevant Security Council resolutions regarding maintaining Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. (end)

