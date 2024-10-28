Kuwait Partakes In Red Cross, Red Crescent Int'l Conf. In Geneva

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- The 34th International of the Red Cross and Red Crescent officially kicked off Monday in Geneva with the participation of the State of Kuwait under the theme (Navigate Uncertainty - Strengthen Humanity) with the aim of strengthening cooperation to address pressing global humanitarian challenges.

Opening the event Swiss Foreign Ignazio Cassis highlighted the concerning global landscape saying "we meet almost five years after the last conference in an international context marked by more than 120 active armed conflicts" emphasizing the severe impact on millions of civilians who look to the international community to alleviate their suffering.

Cassis described the complex humanitarian environment where armed conflicts intersect with factors such as climate change migration epidemics and the proliferation of disinformation all of which heighten global tensions and risks of violence.

For her side IFRC President Kate Forbes underscored the critical need for commitment to International Humanitarian Law and ensuring unhindered humanitarian access amid escalating crises.

Forbes highlighted this year's conference priorities: strengthening adherence to International Humanitarian Law safeguarding the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers and enhancing responses to climate-related disasters.

Forbes also stated that 117 million people are suffering from conflict worldwide and stressed the role of the 16 million Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers recognizing their dedication and sacrifice in providing them assistance in challenging and often hazardous conditions.

The 34th International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent taking place 28-31 October brings together one of the world's largest humanitarian networks including 191 National Societies together with 196 states party to the Geneva Conventions. (end)

