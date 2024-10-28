Professional Security Guard, Inc. Sets New Standards In Safety With Comprehensive Guard Services Across California

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) The leading security guard service takes safety standards to the next level by offering comprehensive guard services across California.

Los Angeles, CA, USA, 28th October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Professional Security Guard, Inc., a leading security in California, is raising the bar in safety and protection with its comprehensive, professional security guard services. With over a decade of experience and a reputation for reliability, Professional Security Guard, Inc. serves industries across the state, providing specialized security solutions for a wide range of needs, from medical facilities to political rallies. With 24/7 management and field supervision, the company is committed to addressing security concerns promptly and efficiently, setting new standards in the industry.







Professional Security Guard, Inc. offers a variety of services, including unarmed security, mobile patrols, fire watch, construction site guarding, executive protection, and event security. Clients in both the commercial and private sectors can rely on the company's punctual and highly trained officers, who are available around the clock to ensure safety and peace of mind. With a firm commitment to maintaining the highest levels of professionalism, Professional Security Guard, Inc. takes pride in its BSIS licensing, extensive insurance coverage, and multiple security certifications that demonstrate its capacity to handle any security need.

“At Professional Security Guard, Inc., our mission is to offer affordable and reliable protection while exceeding client expectations,” says a representative.“We understand that each industry we serve has unique security challenges, and we work tirelessly to deliver customized solutions that provide real peace of mind.”

As an American-owned private security company, Professional Security Guard, Inc. is known for providing on-site officers who are not only professional and reliable but also punctual and responsive. The company's commitment to excellence has earned it long-standing relationships with clients across multiple sectors, including construction, healthcare, education, and entertainment.

About Professional Security Guard, Inc.

Professional Security Guard, Inc. is a California-based private security company headquartered in Los Angeles. With over ten years of experience, Professional Security Guard, Inc. provides professional unarmed security guard services to clients across a range of industries, including medical facilities, residential and commercial properties, construction sites, universities, and more.

Professional Security Guard, Inc. is fully licensed by the Bureau of Security and Investigative Services (BSIS), insured, and holds multiple certifications that reflect its commitment to delivering top-tier security services. The company prides itself on its ability to offer reliable, affordable, and highly professional security solutions customized to the needs of its diverse clientele.

Contact Information

Phone Number: 877-626-8723

Website:

Location: 21220 Devonshire St., Suite 204, Chatsworth, CA 91311