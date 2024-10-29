Israel Kills 41 Civilian Gazans In 24Hrs

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The of in Gaza announced that the Israeli committed four massacres during the past 24 hours, resulting in 41 deaths and 113 injuries.





The occupation army also targeted a civilian house in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, leaving 93 dead and missing.





The Palestinian toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 43,061 dead and 101,223 since the beginning of the war.





In a related context, Axios news website reported, citing three Israeli officials, that CIA Director William Burns proposed a 28-day ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the release of about eight detainees held by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), and the release of dozens of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli occupation prisons.





For its part, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that the possibility of the collapse of the agency's humanitarian operation in Gaza has become very high. The agency added that replacing the agency is very difficult, and Israel should have focused on the ceasefire and peace instead of focusing on us.





On Monday, the Israeli Knesset approved a bill banning the United Nations agency UNRWA from operating in Israel, despite objections from America and the United Nations.





On Tuesday, Arab, Palestinian and international calls continued to condemn Israel's decision to ban the work of the UNRWA, calling on the international community to take immediate action against this decision, which deprives thousands of refugees of the agency's services.





On the Lebanese front, the Israeli occupation army continues its aggression for the 35th consecutive day, while the Lebanese Hezbollah continues to confront the occupation army's attempts to penetrate the towns of southern Lebanon, in addition to targeting its bases and deployment sites, not to mention shelling settlements in northern occupied Palestine and its depth.





Meanwhile, Israeli tanks penetrated Tallet al-Hamams and the eastern outskirts of the town of Khiyam in the eastern sector of southern Lebanon. The official Lebanese National News Agency said that a large number of occupation army tanks entered on Monday and Tuesday from the vicinity of the settlement of Metula to Tallet al-Hamams and the eastern outskirts of the town of Khiyam (south).





On Tuesday morning, the agency recorded violent clashes between Hezbollah elements and an Israeli armored force on the eastern outskirts of the city of Khiyam in the Matl al-Jabal area in the Nabatieh Governorate in the south. The attempted incursion coincided with intermittent artillery shelling of the town of Kfar Shouba in the Arqoub area near the border in southern Lebanon.





Hezbollah announced on Tuesday the election of Naim Qassem as its secretary-general, succeeding Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed on September 27 in an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut.





The statement said that“in adherence to Hezbollah's principles and goals, and in accordance with the approved mechanism for electing the secretary-general, Hezbollah's Shura Council agreed to elect His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem as secretary-general of Hezbollah.”





Hezbollah pledged to“work together to achieve Hezbollah's principles and goals, and to keep the flame of resistance shining and its banner raised until victory is achieved.”





Diplomatically, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said on Tuesday that efforts and contacts are ongoing regarding a deal in Lebanon, stressing that the State of Qatar will not hesitate to play its role to end the war in Gaza and Lebanon despite the challenges.