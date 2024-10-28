High Performance Expo And Motortrend Announce Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Logo for the inaugural High Performance (HPX), the exclusive business and consumer show of the North Carolina Motorsports Association (NCMA), which will be held from June 3-5, 2025, at the Charlotte Center, followed by area-wide enthusiast activities. (PRNewsfoto/High Performance Expo)

MotorTrend Logo

Eric Schwab, MotorTrend's Chief Commercial Officer, joins HPX Advisory Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

MotorTrend Group , a Warner Bros. Discovery company, and the High Performance Expo (HPX) announced today that the two have formed a strategic alliance to bring the best of business and enthusiast elements to the inaugural HPX. Details of the partnership are still to be announced but promise to bring high-quality and engaging opportunities to the June 2025 show.

"By partnering with HPX for an all-new show focused on the cutting edge of automotive performance innovation, MotorTrend sees massive opportunities to develop activations that cater to both the growing racing and aftermarket sectors," said Eric Schwab, Chief Commercial Officer of MotorTrend. "We look forward to bringing decades of world-class automotive knowledge and experiential expertise to the inaugural High Performance Expo."

In addition, HPX recently announced that Mr. Schwab joined the newly formed HPX Advisory Council as a Charter member. The council, which is comprised of a wide-variety of auto racing and automotive-related aftermarket industry leaders and experts who will provide long-term consultation and advice, share opinions and perspectives, study issues and develop recommendations to help build the long-term growth of the annual show.

"HPX is thrilled to partner with MotorTrend and have Eric Schwab on our Advisory Council. The support of MotorTrend's Senior Leadership on the team will raise the bar in our efforts to bring the newest and most exciting show to the industry and enthusiasts," said Dana Teague, HPX general manager.

MotorTrend and other entities in its portfolio, like Hot Rod and Super Street, are developing concepts and activations to merge business and consumer experiences in a way that is seamless for all segments of the industry.

Mike Galimi, Hot Rod's network director, said "Coming off the wildly successful Hot Rod Power Tour, this partnership with HPX and our parent company, MotorTrend, helps us get closer to enthusiasts and the kinds of events and activations we are committed to bring to the industry."

The inaugural High Performance Expo (HPX), the exclusive business and enthusiast show of the North Carolina Motorsports Association (NCMA), will be held from June 3-5, 2025, at the Charlotte Convention Center (CCC), followed by area-wide enthusiast activities. The event will bring together all segments of the automotive aftermarket community for the first time in the heart of the auto racing industry.

To get more information about HPX 2025, please visit . HPX is on Instagram @HighPerformanceExpo, and @TheHPX on X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the High Performance Expo

HPX's mission is to advance the automotive industry, racing, and the high-performance lifestyle. The High Performance Expo is dedicated to advancing the business of the automotive aftermarket. HPX will be a modern customer-focused expo for the car enthusiast and professional. The first HPX is scheduled for June 3-5, 2025, in Charlotte.

About the North Carolina Motorsports Association (NCMA)

NCMA is the leading organization for motorsports in North Carolina. NCMA is committed to promoting, preserving and advancing this thrilling sport.

Founded in 2002 to promote and serve the motorsports community in North Carolina, the association has members that range from race teams and tracks to attorneys and accountants. Its mission includes legislative representation at the state level to ensure that the industry's best interests are served. NCMA also offers opportunities for members to interact as well as attend seminars that benefit the self-employed as well as large corporations.

About MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group , a Warner Bros. Discovery company, is the world's largest automotive media group dedicated to introducing, inspiring, and intensifying people's passions for the motoring world. Comprising more than 50 iconic brands including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL and more, MotorTrend Group is the ultimate source of entertainment and information for both auto enthusiasts and car shoppers, with a monthly audience over 30 million in addition to over 70 million social followers. Featuring world-class automotive entertainment across the No. 1 television network for automotive fans, digital streaming channels, iconic events, the largest automotive social network, category-leading podcasts, over seven decades of print and digital editorial content, and cutting-edge resources for new car shoppers, MotorTrend embodies every corner of car culture. From electric vehicles to timeless classic customs, MotorTrend Group brings the latest motoring trends to fans of all generations.



