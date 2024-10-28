Naturpak Brings An Industry First To Pack Expo 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Introducing three-ounces of premium-textured mousse, sustainably made and packed in the USA.

- Bill Schernekau, NaturPak's Director of Sales in Pet NutritionJANESVILLE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NaturPak , the North American leader in Tetra Recart packaging will be exhibiting at Pack in Chicago, where they are unveiling yet another first innovation: mousse specifically created for cats and small dog breeds sourced and produced in North America.NaturPak is known for their focus on supplying partner brands with the most expansive menu of nutrition and processing options available on the continent. Earlier this year, NaturPak introduced their game-changing three-ounce Tetra Recart package, the first and only in North America, as well as another food texture choice, shreds. Now, adding mousse to their menu of processing capabilities, NaturPak is providing brands a first-mover advantage, as well as the opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint and stand out on a shelf overcrowded by cans and pouches. Additionally, brands benefit from NaturPak's domestic manufacturing facility, which eliminates the need to purchase products by the container, greatly minimizing order quantities."A dynamic team of NaturPak experts will be on-hand at Pack Expo, ready to compare options and discuss on-the-spot solutions with brands who want to deliver the best tasting food made with the highest quality ingredients in the most sustainable packaging available anywhere," says Bill Schernekau, NaturPak's director of sales in pet nutrition. "Our protein-rich mousse is just the latest product format we are bringing to our partners. NaturPak is at Pack Expo to help brands deliver a superb consumer experience, from conception to commercialization of ideas, including co-manufacturing, co-packing, research and development, and Tetra Recart, as well as robust methods for improving and advancing new products, sourcing, formulation, and even fulfillment and storage."Mousse is a texture well known for its smooth, airy consistency and its variety of applications, including treats, food toppers, full entrees, and as an aid in transitioning young pets to solid foods. The creamy texture also enhances edibility for tiny mouths with sensitive palates, like finicky felines and small dog breeds. Additionally, NaturPak's mousse retains moisture, which supports pet hydration and urinary health, and enables pets to eat, play, and rest in harmony with their natural instincts."NaturPak doesn't just offer brands a broad array of proteins and clean label ingredients, we offer a visually-appealing, great-tasting, and long-lasting product which is easy to find on the shelf and which surpasses the quality of our competitors," explains Schernekau. "But even more, we offer brands that visit our booth an impactful experience, where you will be instantly connected to your partner -- someone who will be wholly dedicated to your goal and invested in realizing and executing that goal as perfectly as possible."Pack Expo attendees can visit Booth LL-10903 to speak with the NaturPak team or make an appointment by e-mailing Bill Schernekau at william@naturpak .About NaturPakNaturPak is the world's largest co-packer exclusively using the Tetra Recart packaging format. They provide robust co-manufacturing, co-packing, and research and development capabilities. Tetra Recart is a fiber-based, BPA-free packaging technology for shelf-stable foods for humans and pets, and is a sustainable alternative to cans, pouches, and jars. Please visit naturpak for more information.

Mike Jewett

NaturPak

+1 7088371515

...

