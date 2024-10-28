Ring Energy Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the“Company”) today announced the timing of its third quarter 2024 release and call.

Ring plans to issue its third quarter 2024 earnings release after the close of trading on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. central to discuss its third quarter 2024 operational and results. To participate, interested parties should dial 833-953-2433 at least five minutes before the call is to begin. Please reference the“Ring Energy Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call”. International callers may participate by dialing 412-317-5762. The call will also be webcast and available on Ring's website at under“Investors” on the“News & Events” page. An audio replay will also be available on the Company's website following the call.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the development of its Permian Basin assets. For additional information, please visit .

Contact Information

Al Petrie Advisors

Al Petrie, Senior Partner

Phone: 281-975-2146

Email: ...

