Aimco Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Date

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Apartment and Management Company ("Aimco") (NYSE: AIV ) announced today that it plans to report 2024 third quarter results on Thursday, November 7, 2024, after the closes. Aimco's release will be available in the Investor Relations section of its website at href="" rel="nofollow" aimc .

About Aimco

Aimco is a diversified company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through its human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit its website .

SOURCE Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED