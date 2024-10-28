Darling Ingredients Inc. To Participate In Jefferies Renewable & Clean Energy Conference
Date
10/28/2024 4:35:15 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
IRVING, Texas, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Darling Ingredients Inc . (NYSE: DAR ), the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced that the company will participate in the Jefferies Renewables & Clean energy conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. The company will hold investor meetings, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Randall C. Stuewe will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. ET.
View details and register for the webcast at darlingii/events .
About Darling Ingredients
A pioneer in circularity, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR ) takes material
from the animal agriculture and food industries, and transforms them into valuable ingredients that nourish people, feed animals and crops, and fuel the world with renewable energy.
The company operates over 260 facilities in more than 15 countries and processes about 15% of the world's animal agricultural by-products, produces about 30% of the world's collagen (both gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen), and is one of the largest producers of renewable energy. To learn more, visit darlingii. Follow us on LinkedIn .
|
Darling Ingredients Contacts
|
Investors:
|
Suann Guthrie
|
|
Senior VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications
|
|
(469) 214-8202; [email protected]
|
|
|
Media:
|
Jillian Fleming
|
|
Director, Global Communications
|
|
(972) 541-7115; [email protected]
SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN28102024003732001241ID1108826276
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.