Darling Ingredients Inc. To Participate In Jefferies Renewable & Clean Energy Conference

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Darling Ingredients Inc . (NYSE: DAR ), the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of energy, today announced that the company will participate in the Jefferies Renewables & Clean on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. The company will hold investor meetings, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Randall C. Stuewe will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. ET.

View details and register for the webcast at darlingii/events .

About Darling Ingredients

A pioneer in circularity, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR ) takes material

from the animal agriculture and food industries, and transforms them into valuable ingredients that nourish people, feed animals and crops, and fuel the world with renewable energy.

The company operates over 260 facilities in more than 15 countries and processes about 15% of the world's animal agricultural by-products, produces about 30% of the world's collagen (both gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen), and is one of the largest producers of renewable energy. To learn more, visit darlingii. Follow us on LinkedIn .