Kforce Reports Third Quarter 2024 Revenue Of $353.3 Million And EPS Of $0.75

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc . (NYSE: KFRC), a solutions firm that specializes in and other professional staffing services, today announced results for the third quarter of 2024. References to"as adjusted" figures within this press release relate to results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as adjusted for certain expenses. These references pertain to non-GAAP measures that are more fully described in the Adjusted Performance Measures section of this press release. Joseph J. Liberatore, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with our third quarter performance as revenues exceeded the midpoint of our expectations and earnings per share exceeded the top end of our guidance. Our Technology business has largely been stable for the last four quarters and our third quarter performance was no exception. Our internal trends and discussions with our clients continue to indicate to us that the current operating environment is more stable and constructive than it was throughout most of 2023. Clients, broadly speaking, have continued to exercise a degree of caution, though the most critical projects continue to be initiated." Mr. Liberatore continued, "I'd also like to express my thanks to our team on the actions they have taken related to the recent hurricanes that impacted the Tampa Bay area, where our headquarters is located, and more broadly across Florida, North Carolina and neighboring areas in the Southeast. Hurricanes Helene and Milton had devastating impacts across these areas and many areas have a long road to recovery. Despite these hardships, our teams' resiliency was on full display, and I am simply in awe of the tremendous efforts by our people to balance their personal safety, their families and team members while also ensuring the continuity of Kforce operations. That being said, the impacts are so much larger than Kforce, and I am pleased to announce that Kforce will be donating $500,000 to charitable organizations in the Tampa Bay and North Carolina areas to aid in the broader recovery efforts. We talk about the amazing culture we have at Kforce; seeing it in action, once again, over the last several weeks is truly inspiring." Quarterly Financial Highlights

Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $353.3 million, a decrease of 0.8% sequentially and 5.3% year over year.

Technology Flex revenue decreased 0.6% sequentially and 3.6% (5.1% on a billing day basis) year over year. FA Flex revenue decreased 4.1% sequentially and 20.7% (21.9% on a billing day basis) year over year.

Gross profit margins of 27.9% increased 10 basis points sequentially and 20 basis points year over year. Flex gross profit margins of 26.3% increased 10 basis points sequentially and 40 basis points year over year.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue was 22.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which increased 40 basis points sequentially and decreased 90 basis points year over year. As adjusted, SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased 130 basis points year over year.

Operating margins were 5.3% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which decreased 20 basis points sequentially and increased 100 basis points year over year. As adjusted, operating margins decreased 120 basis points year over year.

Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 were $0.75, an increase of 38.9% year over year. As adjusted, diluted earnings per share decreased 16.7% year over year.

We returned $17.1 million in capital to our shareholders in the form of open market repurchases and quarterly dividends during the third quarter of 2024. Our Board of Directors approved a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.38 per share to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 6, 2024, which will be payable on December 20, 2024. Fourth Quarter 2024 - Guidance Looking forward to the fourth quarter of 2024, there will be 62 billing days, compared to 64 billing days in the third quarter of 2024 and 61 billing days in the fourth quarter of 2023. Current estimates for the fourth quarter of 2024 are:

Revenue of $337 million to $345 million

Earnings per share of $0.56 to $0.64

Gross profit margin of 27.4% to 27.6%

Flex gross profit margin of 25.9% to 26.1%

SG&A expenses as a percent of revenue of 22.4% to 22.6%

Operating margin of 4.3% to 4.7%

WASO of 18.6 million Effective tax rate of 26.0% Conference Call On Monday, October 28, 2024, Kforce will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. E.T. to discuss these results. The dial-in number is (800) 715-9871 and the conference passcode is "Kforce." The prepared remarks for this call and webcast are available on the Investor Relations page of the Kforce Inc. website in the News and Events section. The replay of the call can be accessed at About Kforce Inc. Kforce Inc. (the "Firm") is a solutions firm specializing in technology and other professional staffing services. Each year, we provide career opportunities for approximately 20,000 highly skilled professionals on a temporary, consulting or direct-hire basis. These professionals work with approximately 2,500 clients, including a significant majority of the Fortune 500, helping them conquer challenges and meet their digital transformation goals. Together, we reimagine how business gets done. For more than 60 years, we have achieved our clients' objectives by combining a KNOWLEDGEforce®-our namesake-with flexibility and an unmatched drive for excellence.

Kforce Inc.

Summary of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Revenue $ 353,319 $ 356,318 $ 373,122 Direct costs 254,752 257,345 269,661 Gross profit 98,567 98,973 103,461 Selling, general and administrative expenses 78,308 77,718 86,226 Depreciation and amortization 1,543 1,555 1,202 Income from operations 18,716 19,700 16,033 Other expense, net 429 504 181 Income from operations, before income taxes 18,287 19,196 15,852 Income tax expense 4,078 5,039 5,277 Net income $ 14,209 $ 14,157 $ 10,575 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.75 $ 0.54 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 18,823 18,886 19,518 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,808 $ 24,753 $ 29,039 Billing days 64 64 63





Kforce Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 127 $ 119 Trade receivables, net of allowances 229,259 233,428 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,553 10,912 Total current assets 239,939 244,459 Fixed assets, net 8,267 9,418 Other assets, net 90,614 75,924 Deferred tax assets, net 5,990 3,138 Goodwill 25,040 25,040 Total assets $ 369,850 $ 357,979 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 60,265 $ 64,795 Accrued payroll costs 46,442 33,968 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,325 3,589 Income taxes payable 6,491 623 Total current liabilities 116,523 102,975 Long-term debt – credit facility 26,900 41,600 Other long-term liabilities 59,053 54,324 Total liabilities 202,476 198,899 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 735 734 Additional paid-in capital 539,169 527,288 Retained earnings 542,410 525,222 Treasury stock, at cost (914,940 ) (894,164 ) Total stockholders' equity 167,374 159,080 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 369,850 $ 357,979





Kforce Inc.

Key Statistics

(Unaudited) Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Total Firm Total Revenue (000's) $ 353,319 $ 356,318 $ 373,122 GP % 27.9 % 27.8 % 27.7 % Flex revenue (000's) $ 345,832 $ 348,784 $ 364,161 Hours (000's) 4,008 4,057 4,279 Flex GP % 26.3 % 26.2 % 25.9 % Direct Hire revenue (000's) $ 7,487 $ 7,534 $ 8,961 Placements 342 374 431 Average fee $ 21,907 $ 20,161 $ 20,773 Billing days 64 64 63 Technology Total Revenue (000's) $ 325,511 $ 327,874 $ 338,289 GP % 26.9 % 26.8 % 26.4 % Flex revenue (000's) $ 322,118 $ 324,064 $ 334,253 Hours (000's) 3,553 3,575 3,690 Flex GP % 26.1 % 25.9 % 25.5 % Direct Hire revenue (000's) $ 3,393 $ 3,810 $ 4,036 Placements 156 186 199 Average fee $ 21,813 $ 20,441 $ 20,270 Finance and Accounting Total Revenue (000's) $ 27,808 $ 28,444 $ 34,833 GP % 39.8 % 38.9 % 40.4 % Flex revenue (000's) $ 23,714 $ 24,720 $ 29,908 Hours (000's) 455 482 589 Flex GP % 29.4 % 29.7 % 30.5 % Direct Hire revenue (000's) $ 4,094 $ 3,724 $ 4,925 Placements 186 188 232 Average fee $ 21,985 $ 19,883 $ 21,204





Kforce Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

In addition to our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Kforce may use certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information to investors in evaluating our core operating performance. The following non-GAAP financial measures presented may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. We view these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental, which are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Revenue Growth Rates

“Revenue growth rates,” a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined by Kforce as revenue growth after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days. Management believes this data is particularly useful because it aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impact of billing days is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for the respective period to arrive at a per billing day amount for each quarter. Growth rates are then calculated using the per billing day amounts as a percentage change compared to the respective period. Management calculates the number of billing days for each reporting period based on the number of holidays and business days in the quarter.

Sequential Growth Rates (GAAP) 2024 2023 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Technology Flex (0.6)% 1.7% (2.3)% (2.5)% (3.5)% FA Flex (4.1)% (5.7)% (11.5)% (1.0)% (7.0)% Total Flex revenue (0.8)% 1.2% (3.1)% (2.3)% (3.8)% Sequential Growth Rates (Non-GAAP) 2024 2023 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Billing Days 64 64 64 61 63 Technology Flex (0.6)% 1.7% (6.9)% 0.7% (2.0)% FA Flex (4.1)% (5.7)% (15.7)% 2.3% (5.5)% Total Flex revenue (0.8)% 1.2% (7.6)% 0.9% (2.3)%





Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (GAAP) 2024 2023 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Technology Flex (3.6)% (6.4)% (11.4)% (11.1)% (12.5)% FA Flex (20.7)% (23.1)% (27.2)% (28.0)% (26.9)% Total Flex revenue (5.0)% (7.8)% (12.8)% (12.8)% (13.9)% Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (Non-GAAP) 2024 2023 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Billing Days 64 64 64 61 63 Technology Flex (5.1)% (6.4)% (11.4)% (11.1)% (11.1)% FA Flex (21.9)% (23.1)% (27.2)% (28.0)% (25.7)% Total Flex revenue (6.5)% (7.8)% (12.8)% (12.8)% (12.5)%



Free Cash Flow

“Free Cash Flow,” a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined by Kforce as net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, less capital expenditures. Management believes this provides an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows and is useful information to investors as it provides a measure of the amount of cash generated from the business that can be used for strategic opportunities including investing in our business, repurchasing common stock, paying dividends or making acquisitions. Free Cash Flow is limited, however, because it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Therefore, we believe it is important to view Free Cash Flow as a complement to (but not a replacement of) our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 65,084 $ 69,056 Capital expenditures (8,501 ) (6,076 ) Free cash flow 56,583 62,980 Change in debt (14,700 ) (4,200 ) Repurchases of common stock (21,189 ) (41,470 ) Cash dividends (21,282 ) (20,842 ) Proceeds from company-owned life insurance 2,377 - Premiums paid for company-owned life insurance (1,777 ) (765 ) Proceeds from the sale of our joint venture interest - 5,059 Note receivable issued to our joint venture - (750 ) Other (4 ) (11 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents $ 8 $ 1



Adjusted Financial Performance Measures

The "Adjusted Financial Performance Measures" present non-GAAP financial information and should not be considered a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles. These measures are presented as an alternative method for assessing our operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of our underlying operations. Each of these measures is intended to provide greater consistency, comparability and clarity of our results. Management uses this non-GAAP financial information to assess our core operating results and consequently, management believes it is similarly useful information to investors. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Firm did not have any adjusted financial performance measures.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments (1) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Reconciliation of SG&A and Operating Margin: Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 86,226 $ (8,397 ) $ 77,829 SG&A as a percentage revenue 23.1 % (2.2 %) 20.9 % Income from operations $ 16,033 $ 8,397 $ 24,430 Operating margin 4.3 % 2.2 % 6.5 % Reconciliation of Tax Impact and Profitability: Income from operations, before income taxes $ 15,852 $ 8,397 $ 24,249 Income tax expense $ 5,277 $ 1,464 $ 6,741 Effective tax rate 33.3 % 17.4 % 27.8 % Net Income $ 10,575 $ 6,933 $ 17,508 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.36 $ 0.90

(1) Adjustments include $6.2 million related to organizational realignment and actions taken to reduce our structural costs, an increase to our legal reserves of $2.2 million, and the related tax impacts.

Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA,” a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined by Kforce as net income before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, net, income tax expense, organizational realignment activities and legal settlement expense. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing our past and future financial performance, and this presentation should not be construed as an inference by us that our future results will be unaffected by those items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management to assess our operations including our ability to generate cash flows and our ability to repay our debt obligations, and management believes it provides a good metric of our core profitability in comparing our performance to our competitors, as well as our performance over different time periods. Consequently, management believes it is useful information to investors. The measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows, or other financial statement information presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Also, Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In addition, although we excluded stock-based compensation expense because it is a non-cash expense, we expect to continue to incur stock-based compensation expense in the future and the associated stock issued may result in an increase in our outstanding shares of stock, which may result in the dilution of our shareholder ownership interest. We suggest that you evaluate these items and the potential risks of excluding such items when analyzing our financial position.

Three Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net income $ 14,209 $ 14,157 $ 10,575 Depreciation and amortization 1,543 1,555 1,202 Stock-based compensation expense 3,549 3,498 5,967 Interest expense, net 429 504 181 Income tax expense 4,078 5,039 5,277 Organizational realignment activities - - 3,662 Legal settlement expense - - 2,175 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,808 $ 24,753 $ 29,039