Moldova's Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

Chisinau: Director of the State Protocol Department at the of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova HE Mihail Barbulat received a copy of the credentials of HE Dr. Turki Abdullah Zaid Al Mahmoud as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Moldova.

