Moldova's Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador
Date
10/28/2024 2:43:04 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Chisinau: Director of the State diplomatic Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova HE Mihail Barbulat received a copy of the credentials of HE Dr. Turki Abdullah Zaid Al Mahmoud as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Moldova.
MENAFN28102024000063011010ID1108826058
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.