Moldova's Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador


10/28/2024 2:43:04 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Chisinau: Director of the State diplomatic Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova HE Mihail Barbulat received a copy of the credentials of HE Dr. Turki Abdullah Zaid Al Mahmoud as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Moldova.

The Peninsula

