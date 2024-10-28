MEPRA Announces Finalists For The Industry's Much-Anticipated Awards Ceremony

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Continuing to spotlight the region's best communication campaigns and PR practitioners, the coveted Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) Awards 2024 shortlist is finally unveiled. The 16th edition of the illustrious awards received over a staggering 770 entries competing for 53 categories and were judged by a distinguished panel of 130 leaders and veterans. An esteemed adjudication panel of 5 regional and international members ensured that only the most deserving candidates and agencies were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the industry.

Honoring strategic vision, exceptional client servicing, and brilliant campaigning; the region's best agencies, teams, and communication professionals have been recognized in the prestigious shortlist. All entries reflect deep commitment and dedication to finding innovative solutions harnessing the power of evolved media platforms while ensuring excellence in strategy and implementation. Ensuring their clients and organizations receive the well-deserved recognition in a sea of competition, Memac Ogilvy leads the shortlist with 67 nominations followed by Weber Shandwick with 51 nominations, while Gambit Communications bagged 40 nominations.

MEPRA Chairperson, Kate Midttun emphasized that themes and trends in the communications industry have shifted toward fostering sustainability and best-in-the-world work culture, bringing high value to stakeholders. The power and dynamism of the Middle East PR and communications industry have demonstrated a deep understanding of the brands and their audiences establishing a tangible link between creativity and business impact. The adjudicator panel confirmed that notable entries across categories were rooted in insightful thinking setting a commendable standard for strategic brilliance in the PR industry. It comes across clearly that PR professionals have redefined every aspect of client servicing and branding to set new industry benchmarks for media and stakeholder engagement.

Congratulating the finalists Kate Midttun said;“Your selection as finalists is credited to compelling campaigns, synchronized teamwork, and creativity. The transformative work accomplished in the year gone by has been incredibly impactful and our judging panel had a tough time narrowing down the best from the best! It is exhilarating to watch the bar raised every edition where the roles of campaigners and communicators are evolving significantly. We experienced thorough research, meticulous implementation, and innovative approaches across categories that are genuinely inspiring.”

The black-tie gala occurs at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai on 28th November 2024.

Collaborating as an official partner of MEPRA Awards 2024 is Weber Shandwick as the Diamond Partner for the third consecutive year. The much-anticipated awards ceremony has also onboard MSL Group Middle East, Action Global Communications, and Memac Ogilvy as Platinum Partners. Supporting partners include CARMA, Edelman, Mubadala, TECOM Group Dubai, SEC Newgate Middle East, TrailRunner International, and Burson

About MEPRA:

The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) is the leading industry body for the public relations and communications industry in the Middle East. MEPRA has more than 1,000 members, which include consultancies, corporates with in-house public relations functions, and individual industry professionals. The organisation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates. MEPRA drives growth and sets standards of excellence in regional public relations. It is the unique voice for the industry and aims to nurture the development of public relations professionals.

